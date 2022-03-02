Wednesday wasn’t Oklahoma’s most dominant effort, and it was much different than the last time the Sooners played Oklahoma State.
But the Sooners still came away with a win, escaping the Cowgirls 79-76 in Stillwater. The previous matchup saw the Sooners leave with a 26-point win back in January, but the Cowgirls were able to keep it close this time around.
Here’s three takeaways from the Sooners’ narrow victory:
1. Sooners dominate early, Cowgirls fight back
The Sooners appeared primed to win easily again.
They led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cowgirls led by six points at halftime after outscoring the Sooners 30-13 in the second quarter.
The Sooners gained the lead again in the third quarter with a 24-15 advantage. But the Cowgirls kept fighting, eventually taking a three-point lead midway through the quarter.
Behind big shots from Kennady Tucker and Taylor Robertson, the Sooners outscored the Cowgirls 13-7 in the final five minutes to win the game.
2. Robertson leads the charge
It was slow going for the senior guard in the first half, as she scored just three points before halftime. It was a different story in the second half.
Robertson scored six points in the third quarter before finding a rhythm in the fourth, scoring 10 points. She was the only Sooner to score more than three points in the final quarter.
She finished the game with 19 points, including 3-of-6 on 3-pointers, while adding a team-high 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
3. Oklahoma native struggles to shoot against Sooners
OSU guard Lexy Keys finished with a game-high 20 points. However, she struggled from the floor with just 6-of-17 shooting.
The Tahlequah Sequoyah native was in a rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 11 points to finish with 14 at halftime on efficient shooting. But the Sooners clamped down in the second half, keeping Keys to just six points on 2-of-10 shooting.
The Sooners’ defensive effort was better in the second half, limiting the Cowgirls to 35 percent shooting after halftime compared to 45 percent in the first two quarters.
Up next
The Sooners finish the regular season at home against Kansas at 2 p.m. Saturday.