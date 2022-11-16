A slow start for Oklahoma slowly started to unravel into a historic loss inside the Huntsmen Center in Salt Lake City.
The Sooners were playing on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against No. 25 Utah. The night before, the Sooners were able to overcome scoring just 26 points in the first half on 30% shooting against the BYU with a late offensive surge.
On Wednesday, it was the Utes that pressed down on the pedal in the second half, turning a 16-point halftime lead into a 36-point advantage heading into the final period.
Oklahoma will return to action on Nov. 20 against UT Arlington in the Maggie Dixon Classic.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ 124-78 loss to Utah:
1. Compounding defensive mistakes:
Utah outplayed the Sooners in a variety of ways on the offensive end of the court and showed no signs of slowing down late.
The Sooners struggled to control the paint throughout the game. They were out-rebounded 51-31 and had just six offensive boards to Utah’s 16. The Utes were able to turn those rebounds into 25 second chance points, while holding the Sooners to just three in the entire game.
The Utes also nearly outscored the Sooners in points in the paint alone with 64 and had 25 points off of 15 Oklahoma turnovers.
Utah broke open the game with 41 points in the fourth quarter on 14-20 shooting from the floor. The hot shooting continued into the fourth quarter, with the Utes finishing the second half shooting 64% from the field and 41% from behind the arc.
Utah’s 124 points were the most points the Sooners have ever allowed in program history, and conversely, it tied for the most points the Utes have ever scored in a game.
2. Foul trouble
Several Sooners were forced to miss important stretches of the game due to foul trouble, which allowed the Utes to continue to stay aggressive in the second half.
Madi Williams had four fouls in the game, Beatrice Culliton fouled out and Liz Scott and Ana Llanusa each had three. Utah went to the line 30 times in the game, but only made 21 of its attempts.
The Sooners got to the line 33 times and were able to foul-out Utah’s Dasia Young and Kelsey Rees.
3. No spark from big three
In all three of the Sooners previous wins this season, they’ve been able to rely on a spark from one of their top three scorers.
But on Wednesday, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for 24 points on 6-14 shooting. Coming off the second night of playing, only Williams saw more than 20 minutes of action in the game.
Reyna Scott was able to make up for some of the production with a career-high 15 points on six of nine shooting and four assists. Kennady Tucker added 11 points on four of five shooting with five rebounds.
