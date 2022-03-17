Nevaeh Tot knows she’s never going to be the tallest player on the court.
Standing at 5-foot-2, the sophomore guard is the shortest player on the Oklahoma women’s basketball roster, though she jokes that she wears her hair in a bun to boost her height a couple inches. She’s also a little shorter than her mom, Helen Darling, a 5-foot-9 point guard who played college basketball at Penn State before moving onto the WNBA.
There’s a few disadvantages to her size, Tot said. She has to be careful about how she attacks the paint and she knows she’s prone to getting her shot blocked.
But there’s advantages to being smaller, too. She draws inspiration from Morgan William, the former 5-foot-5 Mississippi State guard who made a game-winning jumper against Connecticut in the 2017 Final Four.
“I’m quick. I think I’m a tenacious defender sometimes,” Tot said during the team’s media availability Wednesday. “I think I’m able to get past taller defenders than me.”
Any size disadvantage hasn’t slowed down Tot this season.
She played a significant role as a freshman last year, starting in 21-of-24 games while playing nearly 32 minutes per game. But even in fewer minutes this season (26 per game), she’s improved in nearly every facet of the game.
Most of her per-game and shooting numbers have increased this year: 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 43 percent shooting from the floor and 34 percent from 3. She’s excelled as a playmaker for the team this season, using her speed and quickness create opportunities for her team in the halfcourt and in transition.
She began the season in a reserve role and played as a back-up point guard. It wasn’t until the second half of the season that she was elevated to the team’s starting point guard, which has helped give her confidence.
“I think I’ve become a more confident shooter, and [OU coach] Jennie [Baranczyk] has given me that confidence,” Tot said. “I’ve learned to be more aggressive, especially compared to last year. So I think I’m getting better. I think next year I’ll have a lot more confidence than I do this year, so I’ll keep building.
It hasn’t just been her shooting that’s helped. Tot brings hustle and a different energy to the team, Baranczyk said.
“I love the way that Vaeh keeps the team steady and competitive,” Baranczyk said. She’s got that element in her defensively where she’ll come up with the rebound or she’ll go tie up a loose ball or get her hands on some of those 50-50 balls. And yet she can be very steady for us, so I love that she can really change her pace to what the team needs.
“And I think you’ve really been able to see her grow as a point guard in terms of her really having command of the floor this season… I love that she has that edge and she’s confident in who she is. She doesn’t worry about what she doesn’t have. She just goes after what she does.”
Another thing that has helped Tot’s development has been her fellow point guard on the team, Kelbie Washington.
The two have grown close this season. Tot was Washington’s back up to start the season, while Washington has found success as Tot’s back up over the second half of the year.
It’s not common for both to play at the same time — Washington is the team’s second shortest player at 5-foot-6 — but there are moments when both are on the floor as dual point guards, which adds additional speed and playmaking to the team.
“Me and Kelbie are cool,” Tot said. “I think we’re able to play really well with each other. I think she brings a different kind of energy than I do. Me and Jennie talked and she said I bring a [steadiness] to the team, and Kelbie is more energetic and she gets everybody fired up.”
Washington said Tot has helped her grow as a player this season and vice versa.
“Both of us being the position we are, it takes a lot of leadership,” Washington said. “I think we kind of do similar things but we also do it different, which is really cool to look at… That’s kind of cool that we get to learn and piggy back off each other on certain things that we do.
“I love Vaeh. She’s going to push me but I’m also going to push her.”
This weekend will be a test for Tot.
Saturday’s game against IUPUI will be Tot’s first NCAA Tournament experience, as well as the rest of her teammates. It’ll be even more crucial for Tot is to bring her patented steadiness to the Sooners.
Tot’s not worried about it too much, especially since the game is at home.
“It’s pretty cool because last year, we would’ve been done right about now,” Tot said. “This year, coming to host, it’s an exciting time to be here and be with my teammates and come make history. So it’s fun. We’re filling this place slowly but surely. I’m excited.”