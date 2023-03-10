When Oklahoma needs a clutch bucket in the closing moments of a game, there’s little doubt who’s getting the ball.
Trailing by one with under five seconds remaining on the clock, the Sooners inbounded the ball to Skylar Vann in the paint. With her back to the basket, the Big 12’s Sixth Player of the Year caught it and quickly spun towards the middle of the court.
With one hard dribble to the baseline, Vann created enough space from the TCU defense with her left hand, getting the ball to bounce twice off the back iron and in to take the lead with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
A plucky tenth-seeded TCU team gave No. 2 seed Oklahoma all it could handle in its first game of the Big 12 tournament on Friday inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City — even forcing it to hold its breath as Emily Fisher’s final half-court heave was on line, but missed short.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s 77-76 win over TCU:
1. Wild finish — The Sooners led by nine points with a little over five minute remaining in the game.
After a back-and-forth first half, Oklahoma seemed to take control in the second half to extend its lead to as many as 11 points. The Horned Frogs got a three-point play from Lucy Ibeh and a layup by Tara Manumaleuga to bring the deficit down to two possessions.
Over the final 3:30, Ibeh would score TCU’s next 11 points, including a layup with 5.5 seconds remaining to give the Horned Frogs their first lead of the second half.
After missing seven of their first eight shots to start the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs closed the game knocking down eight of their last nine shots to put themselves on the precipice of a 10th-seeded upset over the No. 2 seed.
Ibeh nearly outscored the entire Sooners’ roster in the fourth quarter with 14 points on six of seven shooting and two key offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, Skylar Vann scored 10 of the Sooners’ 17 points in the final period on five of six shooting.
Vann also hit the game-tying bucket in the Sooners’ overtime win over Kansas State this season.
2. Avoiding history — Few expected the Horned Frogs to get out of the first round of the Big 12 tournament, let alone have a shot at defeating the conference’s regular season co-champions.
No 10-seed has ever advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, losing all eight of their matchups with two-seeds. TCU entered the game with seven newcomers on a roster that featured no players that had ever scored a point in the Big 12 tournament before.
Still, the Horned Frogs played like a confident team, jumping out to an early 18-8 lead. They would lead for over 17 minutes in the game.
3. Struggling to control the paint — Oklahoma gave up 32 points in the paint as Ibeh finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points.
Ibeh was 10-13 from the floor with three offensive rebounds and two steals. The rest of the team shot 37% from the field with 12 turnovers.
That kind of defense would’ve been enough to allow Oklahoma to pull away in the second half, but it struggled to get stops down the stretch. The Sooners were playing with an injured Madi Williams, who still posted 24 minutes despite dealing with an injury.
