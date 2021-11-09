OU Women's Basketball: Williams, Llanusa lead, Washington comes up huge late as Sooners take opener

What Oklahoma’s Kelbie Washington did as time ran out inside Coyote Sports Center will not be reflected in any boxscore or end-of-season statistical breakdown.
Still, she was the reason the Coyotes never put up a shot, never got the ball into the front court, never even fully possessed it despite inbounding at half court with a chance to tie or win with 5.1 seconds remaining.
That meant first-year Sooner women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk not only claimed victory in her first game on the job, a 73-71 decision at South Dakota, but claimed it over a team that went to the NCAA Tournament only last season that brought back just about everybody.
It also mean she has a lot of trust in her true freshman point guard only months removed from Norman High School.
“Defensively, she made the play,” Baranczyk said.
South Dakota’s idea began with putting the ball into the hands of Grace Larkins to begin its final sequence, but it never happened because Washington got in the way and time ran out as several players battled for the ball about 65 feet from the Coyote basket.
It was a rough opening for Washington, who started but played hardly any time at all in the first half, suffering quick foul and turnover issues, but a fast finish.
In addition to her final defensive flurry, she got the assist on Madi Williams’ game-winning shot, feeding her in the high post, from which Williams curled around her defender and laid the ball in the basket.
Washington finished with two-points, two steals, four fouls and four turnovers. She played just 12 minutes but was on the court when it ended and played a big role in how it was decided.
The Sooners trailed 7-0 early only to pull even with a 10-3 run. A see-saw affair from there, they never trailed after Skyler Vann fed Emma Svoboda for a layup that put them on top 41-40 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter … though OU faced two ties: 41-41 and 71-71.
The Sooners stayed close and nursed their lead almost by scoring in shifts, with Williams netting 13 of her 19 points with most of the second quarter still remaining, Ana Llanusa netting nine of her 19 on a trio of 3-pointers spanning the last five possessions of the third quarter, while Taylor Robertson scored early and late on the way to 17.
Talking about it, Williams appeared to cast herself as the team’s leader.
“I think that we trust each other in judgment, both me and Jennie,” she said, referencing her coach. “And then the team also trusts us to be able to be able to make calls and make plays whenever we need to.”
As a team, OU made 10 of 27 3-point attempts, Llanusa canning 5 of 11 and Robertson 4 of 9.
Llanusa had not played a regular-season game since March 7, 2020, but went 33 minutes, offered strong defense and finished with her co-team-high point total on 7 of 16 shooting, grabbing four rebounds.
“She’s back,” Barnaczyk said.
Williams grabbed four rebounds to go with three assists. Robertson picked up the slack on the boards, grabbing eight rebounds.
The Coyotes were led by Liv Korngable’s 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting and six assists, as well as center Hannah Sjevern’s 18 and 13 rebounds.
The Sooners should have some bounce in their step for their 10:30 a.m. Friday home opener against Arkansas State.
“I could not be more proud of just the resiliency,” Baranczyk said, “the belief they had in each other , the way they played together.”