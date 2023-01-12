Oklahoma’s Madi Williams was on the left block when Texas Tech’s freshman phenom came barreling down the lane.
As Bailey Maupin went up for the layup, Williams planted both feet and played solid defense to force the miss. Williams grabbed the missed shot and pushed the ball down the floor, eventually finding Skylar Vann for a 15-foot jumper.
It was the kind of all-around play that the Sooners have come to expect from the redshirt senior, but this one carried a little more meaning.
With her second assist Wednesday night, Williams became the first player in school history to ever reach 2,000 career points, 850 career rebounds and 300 career assists.
“It’s been fun to see these milestones come because sometimes you get in the moment of playing,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “That’s what makes her so great, Ana so great, Taylor — they have fun playing and they just have this pure joy playing.
“So it’s neat to have some of that “validation” when you have the records broken or you have these extreme milestones. I think from that standpoint it’s fun for me just to be able to watch and enjoy the process.”
Baranczyk used air quotes when using the word validation, and for good reason. Williams’ impact on the program can’t simply be defined by the career milestones she’s surpassed.
Williams has been a lightning rod for the Sooners. She’s been able to find ways to affect games in a variety of ways.
A member of the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List, Williams currently leads the high-scoring Sooners in points (16) and rebounds per game (6.2), and is fourth in assists per game (2.4).
Baranczyk said the 6-0 forward is “as utility as you can get.” Williams’ athleticism and high-energy style of play allows her to guard several different positions on the floor.
Williams is also shooting 53% from the floor on an Oklahoma team that ranks sixth in the country with 86.8 points per game. She currently sits in the top-10 in school history in points, field goals made, field goals attempted, rebounds, double-doubles and double-digit scoring games.
"Offensively she provides such a such a matchup nightmare because she can score at all different levels," Baranczyk said. "She can score on the inside, she’s got such physicality to her game and then she has this really nice finesse and bounce to her game when she really gets out on the perimeter."
Still, the energy that Williams and the rest of the Sooners play with hasn’t always been matched by the Sooner's home crowd.
Oklahoma is ranked fifth in the conference in average attendance per game, but are sitting far behind the top four teams this season. The Sooners’ average attendance of 3,122 fans per game is over 6,000 less than first-placed Iowa State and 1,166 less than fourth-placed Baylor.
““Her energy, she has such a presence about her that just transforms the game,” Baranczyk said. “I think from a fan perspective, not our loyal fans that come, but people that are a little bit skeptical about college athletics right now — and there’s a lot of people right now with the changing of the NIL and the transfer portal and all those things.
“When you look at what these women have done and the energy they do it with. They’re still fun, there’s still joy, there’s passion, there’s competitiveness a complete team aspect and they’re representing something bigger.”
Oklahoma will be back at the Lloyd Noble Center to host No. 23 Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.
