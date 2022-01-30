Carly Woodard had been so close for so long.
Coming into Sunday’s meet against Denver, the fifth-year senior had competed in 45 meets for Oklahoma. She scored a 9.950 on the beam at least once each season, but she had never gotten a perfect 10.
That changed against Denver, though her mindset heading into her beam routine on Sunday didn’t feel particularly different.
“Going into the routine, it was the same thing I think every week. Trust your training,” Woodard said. “I do this so many times in the gym, so many times a day, and just relying on that to come out in the competition.
By the time she landed, however, it proved to be different.
Woodard landed perfectly on the mat, and just a few moments later, the Lloyd Noble Center crowd erupted as it was announced that she had finally secured a perfect 10.
“I was super excited. It was just a hit routine for me, and it was the best I’ve done obviously to get that 10, but it was a surreal experience,” Woodard said.
“I wasn’t really thinking about the score. I was just so happy with the routine I just did because it was such a good routine. So I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Oh, this could be a 10.’ I guess I was just really happy with my performance. It’s a surreal experience because it’s something I’ve worked for for so many years.”
Her performance highlighted the Sooners’ impressive team performance in the beam routine, which helped propel the team to a 198.200-196.625 victory over Denver. It’s the first time this season the Sooners broke the 198-point mark this season.
The Sooners recorded an overall score of 49.700 in the beam event, compared to 49.050 for Denver, which helped them create separation. It was the Sooners’ highest beam score this season.
In the Sooners’ final event, the floor routine, five of their six competitors scored a 9.900 or higher, led by Ragan Smith’s 9.950.
Those two events helped create separation for the Sooners, who led Denver by just .275 following the bar and vault events.
“It was huge. We were missing out on a few scoring opportunities with our landings on those first two events, and we knew it,” OU coach K.J. Kindler said. “But we weren’t off the grid or anything. We were still in it and kind of just missing out on those small details. But going to beam, the beam routines that hit were spot on and really aggressive, which is what you want.”
Underclassmen made up 16 of the Sooners’ 24 events, and they delivered. Katherine LaVasseur continued her big start to her sophomore season, recording a 9.900, 9.925 and 9.975 in the vault, bars and beam events, respectively.
But for LaVasseur, the biggest moment was Woodard’s perfect score.
“I just saw pure joy in her face, and she works every day so hard,” LaVasseur said. “She inspires me on beam every day to just be like her. She always works so hard and focuses on those little details, which inspires me to focus on those details. So I’m just super proud of her.”
Kindler said Woodard’s perfect score was proof that it was worth it for her to return for a fifth season. and that work and dedication has helped inspire the Sooners’ younger gymnasts.
“I think a lot of our young women look up to her because of her drive,” Kindler said. “She’s got a killer instinct in athletics. She accepts nothing. Mediocrity is not in her vocabulary. … She really holds herself to the absolute highest standard. They see that. They see the culture of the program through her eyes. They know that this moment means a good deal to her. They also know the sacrifices she has made to be here.
“All of that put together just makes the moment phenomenal.”