As Oklahoma prepares for its 18th consecutive appearance in the NCAA semifinal, K.J. Kindler made one thing clear.
This year’s team is not in the same place as last season.
The Sooners’ narrowly missed out on their fifth championship last year, finishing second to Michigan by .0875 points. Though Kindler would’ve preferred her team win it all, it didn’t feel like a disappointment as the team battled adversity.
“It felt like a win for us,” the Sooners’ coach said. “It was really incredible because we had seven walk-on routines. We had health issues throughout the year. We really were almost down to no bar workers when we got to the national meet. We only had seven total, with Jordan Draper stepping in at the last minute and having to step in basically for the first time in her career."
Not only do the Sooners’ enter this year’s NCAA semifinal as the top overall seed, they boast the top-ranked bars lineup. They also rank no. 3 on beam, No. 4 on vault No. 5 on floor.
Plus, they’re mostly healthy, which is a big difference from last season.
“We’re in a different place this year,” Kindler said. “In terms of health, we’ve been incredible healthy… We have much better depth and we’re in a much better spot. If we need to dig into that depth, we’re ready… In total, we’re just a completely different team than we were last year. We have a lot of youth.”
The youth she mentioned is another key reason why this year’s team is different. Along with sophomore standouts Katherine LaVasseur, Audrey Davis and Bell Johnson, several freshmen have made a significant impact.
Jordan Bowers has been one of the more impressive freshmen in the country this season. She’s second on the team in points scored on vault and bars, third on floor and she leads the Sooners in total points scored. She competed in all four events in the Sooners’ first six meets, and she finished with a score of 9.900 or higher in all three events she competed in during the Sooners’ regional championship victory last month.
“I think for Jordan, her strong will and her desire to be the best she can be definitely stands out,” Kindler said.
Danae Fletcher has been a strong contributor for the Sooners in recent weeks, scoring a 9.950 on vault in the regional semifinal and a 9.900 on floor in the championship. Danielle Sievers competed in three events during regionals, posting a 9.920 on bars in the championship.
The success of this year's freshmen class is not surprising to Kindler.
“Our staff definitely knew that they would make a huge impact and obviously that was the plan going in,” Kindler said. “They certainly haven’t disappointed… They’re really, really amazing and as freshmen, they’ve done a lot. Danae had COVID at the beginning of the year and missed the first meet, so she had to recover from that physically to get her stamina back.
"(Sievers) had that little fracture in her foot. If not for those two things for those two women, they may be doing even more right now. I look at this class as one of the best we’ve brought in, with Jordan obviously on board. They’re going to be incredible down the line. Just look at what they’ve done as freshmen.”
The Sooners also have several seniors, including Olivia Trautmen and Carly Woodard, who have continued to be productive while helping lead the underclassmen.
“I think obviously experience can never be underestimated,” Kindler said. “Their experience, that’s what they're going to bring this weekend is calmness. You really have to be calm in these moments and not project too much importance on them because we’ve worked hard all season. This is the seventh season we’ve been the No. 1 team at the end of the regular season. We’ve done the work.”
The Sooners will face some familiar foes this week, including second-ranked Florida, No. 3 Michigan and no. 4 Utah. The Gators and the Utes were the only teams to knock off the Sooners during the regular season, which Kindler said helped her team grow.
“We’ve lost twice on the road to really incredible teams. Those were learning moments. We needed them and we still need them. Those pushed us forward this year. When we were on the road early on in the season against Utah, that was definitely a moment where we said, ‘We’ve got to change some things here.’”
The Sooners have earned another chance at a national championship, and there’s a lot of differences compared to last season.
Kindler’s excited to see how it will all unfold.
“I’m looking at a totally different group with a totally different dynamic,” Kindler said. “It’s not better or worse, just different and I’m just excited to see what they can do.”
The Sooners will compete in Thursday's semifinal at 12 p.m. in Fort Worth. If they place in the top two, they'll move on to Saturday's final at 12 p.m.