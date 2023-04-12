It’s been a different experience every year Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis has been to the NCAA Championships.
Her freshman season was particularly unusual. There were limited fans in attendance in Fort Worth, Tex. due to COVID-19.
In the finals, the Sooners posted the fourth-highest score in NCAA Finals history (198.1625), but had to settle for a runner-up finish after Michigan posted a team score of 198.250. Davis competed on vault (9.850), uneven bars (9.900) and the balance beam (9.8875) as a freshman.
When the Sooners returned to Dickies Arena last season, they entered the second rotation in last place after a slow start on the floor exercise. When the Sooners got to the uneven bars, Davis, who was anchoring the event as a sophomore, posted her best score at the NCAA Championships with a 9.9625.
Oklahoma ended up coming from behind to win the program’s fifth national championship.
On Thursday, the Sooners begin their title defense at the NCAA Semifinals on Thursday at 8 p.m.
“We always look forward to postseason, because it’s really exciting to see all of the new teams and all of our friends especially on other teams,” Davis said.
The top-ranked Sooners will be in Semifinal II alongside No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Utah and No. 9 Kentucky.
Oklahoma has already defeated all three of those teams this season. Now a junior, Davis has competed on all four events over the Sooners’ last seven meets.
She posted a season-high on the all around at the NCAA Regional in Norman with a 39.650, and finished tied for second, right behind Jordan Bowers, who posted a 39.700.
Though she hasn’t recorded her first career perfect 10, she’s come close on vault (9.950), uneven bars (9.975) and balance beam (9.950) this season.
Davis has a national qualifying score (NQS) of 9.960 on bars, which ranks sixth nationally. She’s won 18 individual titles on bars, which is the fifth-most in program history.
Davis also has a NQS of 39.545 on the all-around (No. 19 in the country) and 9.925 on beam (No. 23).
“I really think that we do our best work under the most pressure,” Davis said. “Of course every competition is pressure, we want to do good, but we don’t hold last year over our heads. We’re not defending it, we’re just working hard towards gaining another national championship.”
OU head coach K.J. Kindler was quick to point out that the Sooners won’t be the only team facing pressure.
“I can’t imagine there’s a team going to the national championship who’s goal isn’t to win the national championship,” she said. “That’s why you go, that’s why you compete, that’s why you play sports.”
The Sooners enter the NCAA Championship 23-1 overall, having posted a team score of 198 or higher eight times, which leads the country. They also posted a program record 198.575 against West Virginia.
On Thursday, the top two teams from each semifinal will advance to Saturday’s NCAA Final. The Sooners will compete on bars first, which has been its best event this season.
They’ve posted nine perfect 10’s this season and three gymnasts have reached that mark multiple times this season — Ragan Smith, Jordan Bowers and Katherine LeVasseur.
Bowers alone has registered three 10’s this season, twice on floor and once on bars.
“We’ve prepared pretty much the same,” Bowers said about entering her second NCAA Championship. “They know what they’re doing and they’ve done if for so long now that consistency is key and they know exactly what works.”
