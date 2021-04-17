Oklahoma's comeback was all but complete.
The OU women trailed Michigan for three rotations before finally getting to the floor exercise, where the Sooners briefly pulled ahead behind Anastasia Webb's event-leading 9.9625 and Olivia Trautman's 9.9375.
A fired up OU squad was on the brink of capturing the program's fifth national championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Their excitement, however, would soon simmer.
The Wolverines, who finished on beam, posted scores of 9.85, 9.75 and 9.7625 before rattling off a 9.9625, 9.9875 and 9.9250 to end the rotation, regain their advantage and claim the school’s first women’s gymnastics national championship.
Despite surpassing a team score of 198 for the fifth time this season, OU placed second by a margin of .088 to end its 2021 season.
"I know that the objective is always to win, but the way we went out, I couldn't be prouder," OU coach K.J. Kindler said.
"They hit their routines, they went out with heart. They had every intention of winning. They left nothing out on the floor. They absolutely did their best. And a second-place finish is nothing for us to hang our heads on at all."
OU entered Saturday's NCAA finals fresh off of a spectacular semifinals performance the night before. The Sooners scored a higher team total than any of the other seven that made it to Friday and saw Webb win the all-around national championship.
The Sooners started on vault Saturday afternoon and scored a meet second-leading 49.575 to Michigan's 49.650. OU junior Allie Stern posted a season-best 9.950 in the event, while Trautman led the Sooners with a 9.9625.
Moving to bars, Jordan Draper’s career-high 9.9375 helped OU score a 49.5625 after posting a 49.4000 the night before. Webb matched Draper's result in the No. 4 spot.
Still chasing the Wolverines, the pressure on OU began to build after Jenna Dunn fell on beam. Carly Woodard responded with a 9.9000 in the No. 4 spot, Ragan Smith delivered the same score right after and Webb anchored with a 9.9250 that put OU back in the title hunt.
To finish the meet, OU went to the floor exercises and landed three scores of 9.9000 or higher.
"It's a great rotation to end on floor because you can just funnel all your adrenaline and everything into it, but you still have to be precise," Kindler said. "... When you're in a tight situation the way we were, we had to absolutely deliver our best. It was a great place to end, it was a great place for us to end and we just missed out on that last tenth we needed."
