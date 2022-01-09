Oklahoma gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler describes Katherine Levasseur as a “cool cat.”
The nickname is a play on LaVasseur’s nickname, yes, but it also describes her demeanor while competing. LaVasseur competed in vault and bars in every meet for the Sooners last season, and the sophomore doesn’t allow herself to get too high or too low during a meet.
But even she couldn’t contain her excitement after her first vault of the season against Alabama, as she stuck her landing and was rewarded with a ten — a perfect score.
Both the perfect score and LaVasseur’s excitement were surprises for Kindler.
“Katherine, gosh, her adrenaline went through the roof,” Kindler said after the meet. “I've never seen her so animated, ever. She doesn't get that excited about things. That was pure elation coming out of her.”
Kindler was likely just as surprised at her team’s next vault.
Senior Allie Stern immediately followed up LaVasseur’s vault with a perfect score of her own, as the duo became just the fourth pair of teammates in Sooners' history to score a ten on back-to-back vaults.
It was the first career perfect score for both Stern and LaVasseur.
“It's even crazier that it [happened in] the first meet because I have a lot more meets to go,” Stern said. “... [LaVasseur] and I are really good friends. We have a really close friendship. So it's really special to be able to share that with her. Just a really special moment for both of us.”
The duo’s perfect scores set the tone for the Sooners’ season-opening victory, 197.400-195.875, over the No. 6-ranked Crimson tide.
Stern and LaVassuer led all competitors in vault, the Sooners’ first event, but had help with a 9.775 from both Audrey Davis and Sheridan Ramsey. Davis also led all competitors with a 9.950 in bars and finished first in the all-around with a 39.325.
Senior Carly Woodard had an-event best 9.950 on beam, while freshman Jordan Bowers scored a 9.925 with her floor routine to lead all competitors.
Bowers, making her collegiate debut, competed in all four events for the Sooners and bounced back from a 9.350 in vault to finish third in the all-around with a 39.050.
“I kind of gave her a little speech after vault because I felt like she really needed it,” Kindler said. “She expects really great things out of herself. She's one of those athletes that expects herself to succeed in every venture…
“She is an exceptional athlete,” Kindler said of Bowers. “She is special. She's going to be amazing for us.”
LaVasseur also played a key role in the Sooners’ victory in bar, scoring a 9.850. But for LaVasseur, it all came back to her perfect vault score.
“It was just an incredible feeling,” LaVasseur said. “We have a great vault lineup, starting off that one-half, I've never had that moment and then I just feel like I started the momentum and it was just a great feeling to just nail it. … It just felt like all the hard work paid off.
“I was a little bit shocked, but it was great.”
The Sooners edged Alabama in all four events to secure their seventh-straight victory over the Crimson Tide since 2017. They’ll look to use that momentum for their next against Utah at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
“It's a great feeling,” LaVasseur said. “We had a great preseason and going into the season. It’s just getting that momentum going up on the first meet and Alabama's a great team. So I think it brought out the best in us and it made us work hard because we knew it wasn't going to be a win straight off the bat. We had to work for it.
“So I definitely think it's good momentum going into the rest of the season.”