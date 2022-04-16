FORT WORTH — It wasn’t the start Oklahoma head coach KJ Kindler and her team dreamed of at the NCAA Championships.
The Sooners were coming off an impressive performance on the floor exercise on Thursday to help clinch a spot in Saturday’s finals. So it was a surprise when freshman Jordan Bowers was penalized for landing with both feet out of bounds during her first routine of the day.
It only got worse when the next Sooner to perform, Ragan Smith, brought one of her heels down on the line for another penalty. On Thursday, Oklahoma’s 49.675 was the program’s highest mark ever in the event at the NCAA Championships.
On their way to winning the program’s fifth national title on Saturday, the Sooners managed a score of just 49.1875, their lowest score on the floor this season and their third-lowest in any event they’ve competed in this year.
“What fight, what heart they had to fight back after floor,” Kindler said. “They didn’t count themselves out, they pushed, not just on vault, but every single event after that.”
After a shaky start, the Sooners had to turn around and vault in the second rotation. Oklahoma didn’t have a great outing in that event on Thursday, finishing with a team total of 49.3500.
Kindler said the team was already determined to put up a good performance on vault, but the motivation hit another level after the slow start.
After a 9.900 by Allie Stern, Katherine LeVasseur stepped up and posted the highest score of the event with a 9.9750.
“Yesterday she was the one who faltered a little bit, and when she turned up the volume that definitely got the team going,” Kindler said.
Don’t count out the Sooners — Oklahoma already had plenty of reasons to be motivated this year after an up-and-down season last year.
But when Carly Woodard came across an article online that said that this might be the easiest season to count the Sooners out of the national title race, the fifth-year senior took notice and sent it to some of the other seniors on the team.
“What are we going to do about this?” she asked.
With the help of several of her teammates, Woodard got the idea to print those words out and tape them in various spots around the locker room. Some of the other players on the team printed out and taped up clippings from other articles that doubted Oklahoma’s chances this year.
Woodard’s note ended up being placed on the team’s refrigerator in the locker room, which gave it even more prominence.
“This was something that really fueled them,” Kindler said. “Every day we walked in and we looked at that in numerous spots in the locker room.”
Sending off the seniors — The NCAA Championships could be the final meet for four Sooners who have been an important part of the program’s success in recent years.
Oklahoma’s last national title came in 2016, during their freshman seasons. The team has still managed to finish in the top two every season since.
Woodard made the decision to come back for a fifth season, and it paid off with another national title.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “Obviously last year, the loss wasn’t really what motivated me to come back, but it definitely didn’t help. I guess getting this opportunity in this fifth year, it’s something that I’m incredibly grateful for.”
Seniors Emma LaPinta, Karrie Thomas and Allie Stern are also on the roster.