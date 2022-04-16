FORT WORTH — The pressure was at its peak when Ragan Smith approached the vault for Oklahoma’s final routine of the day.
With the Sooners looking to hold onto a slim lead over second place Florida, it became clear the NCAA Championships would be determined in the closing moments of the meet. As Smith performed her routine on the beam, Florida’s Trinity Thomas put up a 10 on the floor exercise — the first perfect score at the NCAA Championships since 2018.
The Florida faithful at Dickies Arena erupted.
Meanwhile, Smith was still in the middle of her routine. With the Sooners’ season suddenly on the line, the junior continued through a difficult series, and landed a clean dismount to a thunderous cheers from the Oklahoma fans in attendance.
Smith’s 9.9625 was the best score of any gymnast in the event, and helped Oklahoma hold on for its fifth national title in program history.
“I didn’t even hear it,” Smith said of the crowd. “I was so locked in and focused on myself that I didn’t hear a thing except for my teammates cheering for me.”
The Sooners posted a team total of 49.625 in the beam to hold off the Gators 198.2000-198.0875. Oklahoma’s dreams of finishing the season on top nearly came crashing to an halt after the first rotation.
The Sooners were penalized twice during the floor exercise for stepping out of bounds. Their team total of 49.1875 put them in last place heading into the vault.
Before every meet this season, the Sooners have chosen a different athletic legend to serve as an inspiration. Oklahoma picked legendary racing horse Secretariat — a horse famously known for being slow out of the gate — as their legend of the meet.
“He came out of the gates last in every single race he had,” Carly Woodard said. “So that was kind of what was going through my head.”
The Sooners got their first chance to catch their breath when Katherine LeVasseur landed an impressive vault for a score of 9.750. The score ended up being high enough to place second overall in the event.
The team’s 49.6625 was the program’s highest vault score ever at the NCAA Championships, and helped them leapfrog Auburn for third place heading into the third event.
“I just think that kind of fueled everybody,” OU head coach KJ Kindler said. “We did not vault to our potential (Thursday) — we had some distractions and things going on. We didn’t feel like we got to show our true self on that even yesterday. So I think they kind of came in with a vengeance about that event already, wanting to show they’re way better than that.”
Danielle Sievers led off the uneven bars by tying a season high of 9.9750, and finished tied for first in the event. As the Sooners continued to land their dismounts, it became clear the tide was starting to shift.
All five of Oklahoma’s top five scores in the uneven bars finished with a 9.9 or higher. By the time the third rotation ended, Oklahoma jumped Florida and Utah with a team total of 49.7250.
“We caught fire on the vault and I felt like we kept momentum in our favor from that point forward,” Kindler said. “But I mean, we had to swing the momentum immediately. I’m really proud of the way they just kept feeding off of each other.”
The Sooners have now won four of the last seven national championships, and have placed in the top two every season since 2016, aside from the 2020 season, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I can’t say enough about how great this team was today, and again, fighters until the end when it would’ve been easy to count themselves out,” Kindler said.