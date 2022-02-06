When Ragan Smith landed her beam routine Sunday, she was excited.
It wasn’t because she knew she had scored a perfect 10, as that confirmation came a few minutes later. It was because she had executed her routine like she practices it.
"[OU coach] KJ [Kindler] always tells us to do our average beam routine or average routine whenever you show because the nerves and pressure gets to you sometimes,” Smith said. “When I landed, though, I was really excited because that's just what I do in practice every day.”
A few minutes later, the crowd erupted as her perfect score was shown on the video board of the Lloyd Noble Center.
It wasn’t just the junior’s first perfect score of her career. It was the Sooners’ fourth perfect score of the season and it came a week after Carly Woodard’s perfect score on beam last week.
“It feels really good because I never thought that I would ever get the score, I guess. I don't know why,” Smith said. “It felt really good to just have one of the 10s in the book. Hopefully I will keep getting more of those."
Her day didn’t end there. In the floor event, the Sooners’ final routine of the night, Smith recorded a meet-high score of 9.975, which also tied a career high.
It was the finishing touches on Smith’s career night, which came in the Sooners’ 198.050-194.775 win over Texas Woman’s University.
For OU coach K.J. Kindler, Smith’s perfect score wasn’t a surprise.
“Her night was great, but more than that, her practices have been phenomenal and these things only happen if you're ready for them,” Kindler said. “And she has put in the work in the gym. She has been so consistent in the gym, on beam and floor. And so this is just like waiting to happen. Finally, tonight she put it together on those two events, doing amazing routines. I’m just so proud of her.
“I honestly think we're not talking about her enough. She has been incredible since the beginning of the season and is a leader for this team on the floor.”
Smith’s perfect score was the leader of an overall great night for the Sooners on the beam.
The Sooners held a comfortable lead after the vault and bar events, but the beam, the Sooners’ third event, is where they created separation. Five Sooners recorded a 9.8 or higher — no TWU gymnast scored higher than 9.7 — as they outscored TWU 49.625-48.400 in the event.
Kindler said the Sooners’ continued success in beam could play a big role when it comes to the postseason.
“Beam is a difference maker in those postseason meets that are coming up,” Kindler said. “When you're pumping out 49.6, 48.7, I mean those are huge scores that put you in a totally different category. Balance beam is hugely important to being successful down the road, and I love that their confidence is building.
“Obviously if you have multiple athletes that can score a 10… I think that you know you're looking at a team that could score really, really high and this could be a difference maker for us.”
Allie Stern and Katherine LaVasseur tied for the meet-high score in vault with 9.875, while Audrey Davis led the way in bars with a 9.975. Davis also scored a 39.400 in the all-around.
The win improves the Sooners to 5-1 on the season and is their fourth straight since their lone loss to Utah last month.