Top-ranked Oklahoma was off to a slow start on the balance beam in its home regional.
With two routines left to go, the Sooners picked up some momentum when freshman Faith Torrez stepped up and posted the team’s biggest score of the night, a 9.925. It was the second meet in a row Torrez had posted a big number in the event.
And for the second week in a row, Ragan Smith anchored the event with a perfect 10 on beam. It was the Sooners’ first perfect score at an NCAA Regional since 2018.
The Sooners still trailed No. 16 Ohio State 49.525-49.475 heading into the second rotation. They went on to post three scores of 9.900 or higher on the floor exercise and take the lead for good.
With a 0.200 lead heading into the final rotation, Jordan Bowers put an exclamation point on the Sooners’ home regional with a 10 on the uneven bars.
The Sooners posted a team score of 197.925 to win the first session of the regional and advance to Saturday’s final.
“We needed it and she came through in a pinch,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said about Smith’s routine on beam. “That was really great. I’m obviously super proud of her, but it’s definitely not something I don’t see every single day. She’s a great example of someone who did what she does every day in this meet.”
Smith also scored a 10 on beam during to cap off the Sooners’ win at the Big 12 Championships.
Torrez, who settled for second on beam during the last meet after posting a 9.975, finished in a tie for third on Thursday. She then went on to post a team-best 9.925 on floor to finish in another tie for third place.
Kindler said Torrez’s performance shouldn’t be overlooked among the other high scores the Sooners had on Thursday night.
“I hope you don’t overlook her, because she’s the bomb,” Kindler said about Torrez. “For a freshman, cool as a cucumber, just really goes after it. Really handles herself well in competition. We saw her do an impeccable job on both beam and floor tonight as a freshman.”
Even still, Kindler said the team didn’t perform the way they were capable of. The Sooners’ team score on Thursday was the their lowest score since losing to Michigan on March 6 and was tied for the second lowest of the season.
Kindler said the team only sticking 3-18 landings had a big impact on their final score.
“I think a lot of people would look at that score and say that’s a pretty good score, but we’re capable of so much more,” Kindler said. “It just felt like we could never get the momentum going because we weren’t hitting on all cylinders, we were a little up and down.”
By being one of the top two teams at the meet, the Sooners advance to Saturday’s regional final at 4:45 p.m.
Ohio State and Arkansas were battling until the very last routine for the final spot in Saturday’s meet. In the end, the Buckeyes squeaked into the last spot with a team score of 197.350.
On Saturday, four teams will compete to be one of the top two teams to advance to the NCAA Championships.
