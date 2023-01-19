Oklahoma freshman Faith Torrez was nervous heading into her first collegiate gymnastics meet.
It was at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month, a four-team meet featuring some of the highest-ranked programs in the country. It was also the Sooners’ season opener, and Torrez was set to compete in three of the four events for the defending national champions.
Pre-meet warmups helped the nerves a little. Pep talks from OU coach K.J. Kindler helped, too. But Torrez mostly needed to remind herself why she was in that position.
“Breathing is a big thing and just remembering what you’re capable of and that you’ve done the routine a million times,” Torrez said last week.
If the nerves continued once the meet began, she didn’t show it.
The freshman played a big role in the Sooners’ victory, as the team posted a score of 197.925. She posted a 9.875 on bars, a 9.9 on beam and a team-high 9.95 on floor.
It was certainly a confidence booster for the Wisconsin native, who was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for her performance.
“I think I was just nervous,” Torrez said. “I didn’t know how it was going to go or how I was going to react. Having that score, especially at the first meet, really boosted my confidence so I know I can go out there and know what I’m capable of and I can just go out there and have fun.”
She was again thrust into a big role in the Sooners win at No. 10-ranked LSU on Monday. She competed in all four events, posting an all-around score of 39.325.
The first two meets may just be the beginning for Torrez.
She arrived at OU as a highly-decorated prospect. She gained experience on the Senior National Team and the 2022 USA Development Program National Team, and also competed at the 2020 Gymnix International in Montreal, Canada.
Kindler told the media before the season began that Torrez, along with fellow freshman Ava Siegfeldt, would likely see big roles from the start.
“Both of them, to me, are right on target, working super hard and you’re going to see them competing in seven or eight events,” Kindler said. “That’s a lot for a freshman. That’s Faith doing all-around, Ava potentially doing three events… Both of them are really doing what we expected them to do.”
Torrez has the support of her teammates, too. OU junior Katherine LeVasseur has been impressed with her ability to make an early impact.
“She came in like a rock,” LeVasseur said. “She’s just been confident, and that’s something that stands out to me is her confidence and her calmness in her routines. And just being around her, she’s a super bubbly and fun person so I like rotating with her in the gym and seeing her out there do her floor routine and step out of her comfort zone. I’m super proud of her.
“She’s got a lot of amazing stuff coming up for her.”
Notes
• Home season opener: After two consecutive road meets to begin the season, the No. 1-ranked Sooners are now set for their first meet at Lloyd Noble Center to face Utah at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The Utes (2-0) came in at No. 4 in the NCAA’s power rankings on Monday. They also defeated LSU, 197.725-196.775, in their season opener earlier this month.
• LeVasseur named Big 12 Event Specialist of the week: The junior was given the award after scoring a 9.925 at LSU on Monday.
It’s her fourth career vault title and her ninth career title.
