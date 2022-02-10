Aside from a lone misstep against Utah last month, the Oklahoma women’s team has been humming along early this season.
A lot of their success has been due to their success in the bars event.
The Sooners (5-1) have scored a 49.400 or higher as a team in all five meets this season. That includes a season-high 49.650 in their latest win against Texas Woman’s University on Sunday.
Currently, their overall bars performance ranks first nationally, per Road To Gymnastics. They also rank third in beam, fourth in floor and fifth in vault.
Sophomore Audrey Davis has been a big part of their bars lineup, and her 9.9.75 score on Sunday is the highest the team has posted this season. Five different Sooners have posted a 9.9 or higher at least once.
One big boost for coach K.J. Kindler’s team this season has been their depth, which they haven’t had in recent seasons.
“This is the first time in a while that we’ve had super healthy competition in the gym for lineup spots,” Kindler said Thursday. “What I mean by that is we’ve had some injuries the past few years starting in 2019. … Sometimes we’d go to meets and the six people who could do a routine on bars were [competing]. We’re in a different situation now where as a coach, we’re getting to select that group.”
Kindler pointed to the 2019 national meet, where the Sooners’ struggled to field a consistent bars lineup. It was those injuries and the Sooners’ lack of depth that led Kindler and her staff to target prospects who could compete in bars, and those recruiting efforts have paid off.
“When you’re down to six, it’s a stressful position for the staff, for the athletes, knowing that nothing can go wrong,” Kindler said. “We made some changes and really went after some really strong bar workers in recruiting. Now, we have this great situation.”
Kindler said the added depth has led to increased competition for starting spots, but she’s loved the way the team has responded.
“There’s healthy competition in the gym for those positions,” Kindler said. “That is what I am really loving about our team. You have to learn how to handle that competition. You have to be just as happy for your teammate who gets that position over you. That stuff is harder to navigate than actually earning the position because there’s a thrill for your teammate but at the same time, it’s a bummer for you.
“But it does encourage harder work in the gym, making improvements in certain areas. So I think it’s going to be a really great thing for us at the end of the day and it will make us a stronger team and harder to beat.”
• Ranking update: The Sooners came in at No. 2 in the latest team rankings, finishing just one spot behind No. 1 Michigan. The Sooners began the season at No. 4.
• Injury update: Olivia Trautman is close to returning, Kindler said.
The senior, who hasn’t competed this season due to an injury, dismounted on hard ground on bars this week. The expectation is she’ll return in the next couple weeks.
“She’ll be able to knock out a few [meets] before the postseason,” Kindler said. “We fully expect her to do vault, bars and beams not this weekend but following that.”
Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur will be resting for the Sooners’ home meet on Friday against George Washington.