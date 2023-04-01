As Oklahoma’s final four gymnasts competed on the balance beam, head coach K.J. Kindler stood off to the side doing math.
Every time a new score would pop up, Kindler would do some quick calculations to try to figure out if the Sooners were still on the right pace. Kindler estimated that as long as her team could post a score of at least 49 on the event, the Sooners would still be in good shape.
Meanwhile, it was a different experience for her team.
Fo sophomore Jordan Bowers it was a stressful moment. The first two Sooners to compete in the event each uncharacteristically fell off the beam.
Now there was absolutely no room for error if the Sooners wanted to keep their season alive and advance to the NCAA Championships. Bowers said she just took a deep breath and focused on what she practiced.
She went on to post a 9.925, setting the tone for the next three gymnasts who all finished with scores of 9.925 or higher. Oklahoma finished the event with a score of 49.075 to barely squeak past the benchmark Kindler had set for her team.
“I knew that if we got over a 49 even with the fault, we were in it,” Kindler said. “So that’s what I’m doing at the end to keep myself occupied. I know how this works and I know what’s going to give them a shot, so my goal in my head was if they can get over a 49 they’re going to be okay. And they got a 49.075 so that’s pretty incredible.”
It was the lowest score the team had put up in any event all season long, but the Sooners’ focus to finish out on balance beam strong ended up making a big difference. They went on to post a 49.675 on the floor exercise to go from third place after the second rotation back into the lead heading into the last event.
Oklahoma finished with a final team score of 198.050 to win its home regional and advance to the NCAA Championships.
“Things can happen when you have mistakes on beam — your team falls apart or your team rises up,” Kindler said. “I really felt like the last four were paramount really in that moment and going after every tenth.”
Katherine LeVasseur helped put an exclamation mark on the Sooners’ win with her third perfect score of the season on vault. Olivia Trautman anchored the event with a near-perfect 9.975.
Bowers won the all-around title with a score of 39.700, and was just ahead of teammate Audrey Davis, who finished tied for second with a 39.650. The Sooners took individual titles on all four events and the all-around including three first-place finishes for Bowers.
The sophomore from Nebraska also competed in the all-around on Thursday, finishing with a score of 39.500.
“Obviously Thursday was kind of an off-day especially for me,” Bowers said. “But as a whole … we focused on the details and the little things that matter most. We just were ourselves which is exactly what we needed to be.”
The Sooners' struggles on the beam came right on the heels of a very strong showing on the uneven bars. Oklahoma started the day sticking all six dismounts, with all six posting scores of 9.875 or higher.
Bowers led the team with 9.975 after scoring a perfect 10 two nights prior.
“We started off on bars absolutely hot and it was essential," Kindler said. "We just didn’t know how essential it was."
The Sooners advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth on April 13-15.
