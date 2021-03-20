The Oklahoma women fell short of the program’s 18th conference title on Saturday, finishing second to Denver at the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia.
OU scored a 197.120 to Denver’s 197.350. Iowa State was third at 197.050 and West Virginia fourth at 195.725.
OU senior Anastasia Webb claimed two event titles, posting a 9.925 on vault, and shared the beam crown with Ragan Smith at 9.95.
Lynnzee Brown, who shared Big 12 Gymnast of the Year honors with Webb, led Denver with a perfect 10 on bars and a floor-leading 9.95. Brown also won the all-around title.
Denver narrowly edge OU on bars, recording a team score of 49.525 to OU’s 49.5, and separate itself on floor with a score of 49.45 to OU’s 48.925.
Evy Schoepfer led OU with a 9.85 on floor, while Audrey Davis scored a team-high 9.95 on bars.
OU will receive its regional assignment on Monday. NCAA regionals start April 1 and will be hosted at Alabama, Georgia, Utah and West Virginia.
