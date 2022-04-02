Carly Woodard assumed Oklahoma’s Senior Night meet last month against Michigan was her final competition at Lloyd Noble Center.
That changed when K.J. Kindler announced after the meet that the Sooners would host an NCAA regional, giving Woodard her two more chances to compete at home. And during the regional final Saturday, the fifth-year senior’s beam routine was the Sooners’ final one of the night.
She was awarded a 9.950, tying her career high. It also clinched the Sooners’ 12th-straight regional championship and secured a spot for the team at the NCAA Championships for the 18th consecutive season.
So when Woodard landed her beam routine, she wasn’t thinking about it being her final routine in Norman.
“[The] first thing that went through my head was, ‘We’re going to Fort Worth,’” Woodard said.
“It means a lot. Having regionals here, especially after thinking we had our final senior night, that was something that was so exciting. We were supposed to host in 2020 and we never got that opportunity. So getting to have that opportunity as a fifth year is something I’m extremely grateful for. It was the experience of a lifetime.”
The Sooners’ score of 198.250 is their second highest of the season and was enough to outpace second-place Minnesota by .525. However, it initially looked like the Sooners were in for a tough battle against the Gophers.
The Sooners’ began the meet on floor and received huge scores from junior Ragan Smith and freshman Jordan Bowers, who both scored a 9.950 to help the team finish with a 49.600. But the Gophers got off to a hot start on vault, posting a 49.550 and keeping the Sooners from taking a big lead early.
Had the Sooners not performed well on floor, it could’ve put them in an early hole.
“I think it all started with the floor team,” Kindler said. “They were 10 times better than they were on Thursday. All those small errors on Thursday were not a thing, and they were super dialed in. I think that made a gigantic difference just starting on that high because Minnesota was lighting it up on vaults. So it was definitely important for us to match their energy, and they did.
“I think that was really the key to our night, just starting off like that.”
The separation came on vault, where the Sooners posted a season-high 49.600. Senior Olivia Trautmen and Bowers led the way, posting scores of 9.975 and 9.95, respectively.
“[I’m] really excited [because] if you look at where this team has come on vault from the first meet of the year, when we were scratching and clawing for a 49.1, to tonight, what a metamorphosis of this lineup,” Kindler said. “[I’m] just hugely proud. There’s three freshmen in that lineup. That is a lot of youth in that lineup and [I’m] just really proud of that whole group.”
The Sooners added to their lead with a 49.400 in bars and 49.650 on beam. OU freshman Danielle Sievers led all competitors on bars with a 9.925, while Smith finished with a meet-high 9.975 on beam.
It was another standout performance for Bowers, as the freshman combined to score a 29.8 on her three events.
“She has grown tremendously,” Kindler said. “At the beginning of the season, she had some hiccups on bars and she had some things here and there, but she was really just kind of settling in to college gymnastics, figuring it out, learning to handle the pressure of it and to embrace the pressure of it. I think she’s really just embraced the moment, and I think that’s made the biggest difference.”
The win gives the Sooners’ their 18th-straight trip to the NCAA Championships, which is set for April 14 and 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.