Oklahoma had already done enough to walk away with its second straight Big 12 championship.
Then Ragan Smith stepped up on the balance beam and finished the Sooners off with a bang.
Smith stuck her dismount and leaped into the arms of OU head coach KJ Kindler. The Sooners, who were already celebrating after securing the program’s 14th Big 12 title, erupted when Smith’s score was posted inside WVU Coliseum.
Smith earned the only perfect 10 at the meet and the Sooners would set a Big 12 Championship record with a 198.500 team score.
It was the team’s sixth perfect score of the season and the first of Davis’ career.
It was the second-highest team score the Sooners have scored all season. They finished with the highest team score in all four events and had a first-place finisher in all four events and the all-around.
The Sooners won seven individual conference titles including Jordan Bowers on the all-around. Olivia Trautman scored 9.950 on the vault and uneven bars to earn two individual titles.
Bowers posted 9.950 on floor and beam, sharing the floor title with freshman Faith Torres, Denver’s Jessica Hutchinson and Iowa State’s Maddie Diab.
The Sooners’ 49.800 on beam set a season high. Before Smith’s big finish, Torres was set to take home the individual title on the event with a 9.975, which tied a season high.
The Sooners had four gymnasts finish within the top of three individual scores on beam.
Audrey Davis shared the individual title on the uneven bars with Trautman with a score of 9.950. Danielle Sievers shared Trautman’s vault title with a 9.950 alongside Denver’s Rylie Mundell.
The Sooners will be back home for the NCAA Norman Regional on Mar. 29-Apr. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
