K.J. Kindler said her team experienced some anxiousness to start the regional meet Thursday.
If that’s true, her team certainly didn’t show it, though part of the nervousness may have stemmed from the Sooners starting on floor, which has typically been their final event during meets this season.
It didn’t matter.
Norman native Bell Johnson started the event for the Sooners, posting a score of 9.9. Three of her teammates followed with scores of 9.9 or higher.
Their score of 49.525 on floor gave the Sooners an early lead and helped the team settle in.
“I just felt in warm ups, I could see they were just not trusting their training as much and maybe a little jittery,” Kindler said. “A lot of times, you place a little too much importance on this. They were prepared and they were ready, and they should know it.
“Getting that 49.525 (in floor) was huge to get started off. Obviously to get the lead after the first event, that’s where you want to be.”
The Sooners never relinquished that early lead and continued to build on it through the remainder of the meet, posting a 198.175 to top Arkansas, Arizona and Arizona State at Lloyd Noble Center and advance to Saturday’s regional final. The Sooners outscored second-place Arkansas by 1.200, which also advanced to the regional final by virtue of finishing in the top two.
Thursday marked the fourth time the Sooners have scored a 198 or higher in March.
While the Sooners led after the first event, the vault event is where they created true separation.
Allie Stern started the event well for the Sooners, scoring a 9.900. That set the tone for the rest of the lineup, as they tied their season-high score in the event with a 49.550. That pushed the Sooners’ lead by nearly half a point heading into the final two events.
Kindler said the vault performance was the Sooners’ best of the season.
“Tonight, vault was definitely a difference maker for [us and Arkansas],” Kindler said. “If you look at both teams, that’s where separation occurred. Vault was very important.
“[We] have been vaulting so well in the gym. (Assistant head coach Lou Ball) has been having a lot of fun with them, and they’ve probably stuck more vaults in the last two weeks than they have all year. It’s all about awareness and it’s all about consistency, and I think their awareness is really good.”
The Sooners posted their best score of the night in bars with a 49.625 and capped off their night with a 49.425 in beam.
Bowers led the way for the Sooners, leading all competitors in bars (9.975) and floor (9.950) while tying with teammate Danae Fletcher for the top score in vault (9.950).
Kindler credited Johnson, Danielle Sievers, Jenna Dunn and Stern for starting each event on the right note.
“I can’t tell you how important is for our starters to be as solid as these four were today,” Kindler said. “That elevates the lineup and gets everyone feeling confident.”
The win advances the Sooners to the regional final Saturday back at Lloyd Noble Center, where they will meet Arkansas, Minnesota and California. If the Sooners finish in the top two, they’ll advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
The meet starts at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.