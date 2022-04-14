FORT WORTH, Texas — Despite entering the weekend as the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma entered the first session of the NCAA Championships with a do-or-die mentality Thursday.
So despite the Sooners posting their highest team score of the year on vault at the Norman Regional Final earlier this month, OU head coach KJ Kindler made the last-second decision to make a change to her lineup.
Originally, Danae Fletcher was slated to anchor the Sooners’ first event of the day, but Kindler said Fletcher looked a little rattled during one-touch warmups. Sophomore Audrey Davis, who was originally named an alternate, said she was shocked when Kindler pulled her out of the corral to tell her she would now be vaulting.
“Audrey always knows that that’s a possibility,” Kindler said. “It’s something that we actually planned to do during the season before, but we have never done it before today.”
Davis hadn’t vaulted since the team’s regular season finale, but has turned in solid performances in each of her previous appearances. Still, after the success the Sooners had in the vault in their last meet, it wasn’t an easy decision to change the original plan before the session had even started.
Davis responded with a confident vault that earned her a 9.8, which helped the Sooners finish second overall as a team in the event. They would go on to edge out Utah for the top spot in the session, 198.1125-197.7125, earning a chance to compete in the final meet Saturday for a national championship. The score is the Sooners' highest in the national semifinal in program history.
Kindler said she was confident going to the sophomore due to the consistency she’s shown throughout the year.
“I knew that we needed to pop off a consistent vault score,” she said. “Danae has an amazing vault, but she was rattled a little and so we made the decision to pull Danae in the last spot and put Audrey in at the last moment.”
Still, it wasn’t the start the Sooners wanted in their first event of the day. They trailed Utah heading into the second rotation, when Danielle Sievers stepped up and delivered a big performance on the uneven bars.
“Going into bars we really needed to start off hot again,” Kindler said. “And Danny has been very confident, she works very hard on the details, and as a freshman starting an event … we wouldn’t do that if we didn’t have the upmost confidence in her.”
The freshman led off the second event with a 9.9, her second-highest score of the season. When she landed her dismount, the Oklahoma fans in attendance erupted.
The routine appeared to give the Sooners some energy back, and they went on to stick four of their six dismounts. Olivia Trautman, who hasn’t competed on the bars all season due to injury, tied the highest score in the session with a 9.95.
“Coming back from an injury for the third time, I kind of knew what to expect,” Trautman said. “Obviously it wasn’t my foot, it was my knee this time, but I trusted my coaches and teammates and trainers that they’re going to put me in the best position possible to succeed at the end of the season.”
The Sooners team total of 49.575 was their highest this postseason, and was the highest of all the teams in the session. The Sooners also finished with a 49.350 on vault, a 49.675 on floor and a 49.5125 on beam.
Both teams earned a spot in Saturday's session by finishing in the top two. With the win, Oklahoma advances to the final four for the seventh consecutive season.
Still, even with the past success, Kindler said she still considers her team the underdog.
“No one’s expecting us to win this meet,” she said. “That’s what I believe and I think we can do it. … I really think there’s some super great teams, and I understand people leaning another way. I totally get it. But this team has the heart and the ability to do it. Listen, whoever’s night it is (Saturday) night, that’s who’s winning this thing — whoever has the night.”
Saturday's session will begin at noon and will be televised on ABC.