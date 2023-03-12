Oklahoma already held a comfortable lead heading into the final rotation of Sunday’s meet against No. 14 Arizona State.
When the Sooners opened up the floor exercise with a 9.950 from Bell Johnson, a 9.900 from Audrey Davis and a 9.975 from senior Ragan Smith, they set the tone for a memorable end to senior day.
All five Sooners scored 9.900 on their floor routines, including additional 9.950’s from Jordan Bowers and Faith Torres. Oklahoma’s 49.750 on floor was the second-highest floor exercise in program history with three, including a personal best from the senior to finish off senior day.
Oklahoma bounced back from its first loss of the season to secure a 198.400-198.925 win over the Sun Devils on Sunday.
“So pumped about our floor performance tonight,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “Not only did they perform with more confidence, but the energy starting with Bell and continuing all the way to Dani (Sievers) was electric. Ragan and Bell really stood out to me tonight on that event.”
OU’s floor lineup had a slow night in the team’s last meet, a loss to No. 2 Michigan. Johnson didn’t compete on the floor exercise that night, but came back into the lineup to lead off the Sooners with a strong routine on Sunday.
Oklahoma opened up the meet with a 49.525 on vault and a perfect 10 by Katherine LeVasseur. The Sooners ended up taking individual titles in all four events and the all-around.
The Sooners’ total team score of 198.400 stands as the third-highest in the country this season. Oklahoma also set the highest team score of the season with a 198.575 against West Virginia).
Jordan Bowers posted a 39.625 in the all-around for her seventh career all-around title.
It was Oklahoma’s 69th consecutive home win, and ensures that the senior class of Jenna Dunn, Smith, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman close out their college careers undefeated inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
“Our senior class (is comprised of) incredible women with huge hearts,” Kindler said. “It has been an honor to coach them.”
Trautman set a career high with a 9.950 on bars, while Smith took home individual titles on beam (9.975) and floor (9.975).
The Sooners will compete for the program’s 14th conference title at the Big 12 Championship on Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va. at 6 p.m. The meet will be televised on ESPNU.
Oklahoma returns to the Lloyd Noble Center on Mar. 29 to host the NCAA Norman Regional.
