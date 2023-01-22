Oklahoma found itself in a position it hadn’t been in this season during Sunday’s home opener.
The Sooners stole the momentum on the first rotation of the meet with a season-high vault score of 49.650. But two rotations later, that momentum was slowly starting to flip with the Sooners on the balance beam.
Ava Siegfeldt slipped off the beam on the Sooners’ second routine. On the next routine, Jordan Bowers also stumbled, but was able to keep her balance and eventually stick her landing.
The mistakes weren’t massive, but they were still mistakes that the Sooners haven’t made so far this season. The Sooners entered Sunday’s meet having hit all 24 of their routines over the first two meets of the season.
Not to mention, Utah was finding its own momentum and still had its best event left.
Even with the pressure mounting, junior Audrey Davis turned in a season-high 9.900 to ignite the Sooners for a strong finish on the beam. Oklahoma would hold on for a 197.925-197.275 win, its 65th straight win at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“We hit all 24 routines in the last two meets,” OU head coach KJ Kindler said. “So when you have a mistake like that it takes a lot of mental toughness for the athletes that are going to come after that mistake.”
After Davis’ routine, it was freshman Faith Torrez’ turn.
Kindler said Torrez had one of the toughest routines of the night, but was still able to stick a double back dismount for a career-high 9.900.
“You know your routine is that important, especially if there’s a mistake,” Kindler said. “I thought she handled it so well. It was flawless and as you probably noticed, she did the most difficult routine today in my opinion, because her dismount is the most difficult in the room — a double back — very hard, you don’t see a lot of them.”
Torrez competed in all four events and finished with the highest all-around score (39.525).
Oklahoma’s big win was fueled by a fast start on the vault. Danielle Sievers led off for the Sooners in a last-second lineup switch and went on to post a season-high 9.950.
Allie Stern tied the highest score of the night with a 9.975.
“We were trying something new today and it was like lightning, for real, it was just like lightning because Dani went out there and stuck and just got everybody on a roll,” Kindler said.
Oklahoma took a 148.425-147.875 lead into the final event after managing a team score of 49.350 on the beam. Despite entering the meet as the top beam team in the country, Utah struggled in the final event of the evening.
Utah posted a season-low 49.400 on the balance beam, while the Sooners finished strong with a 49.500 on the floor exercise.
Torrez posted the top score of the night on the floor with a 9.950.
“If you haven’t seen Faith yet, and this is the first time you got to see her, that first pass she does is mind-blowing,” Kindler said. “It’s high, it’s a very difficult pass and she lands it like a feather. It’s pretty impressive. I’m very, very proud of the team, great score for the third meet of the year.”
