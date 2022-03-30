Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler wasn’t expecting her team to host the regional meet this year.
Though the Sooners have been one of the more successful teams in the country in recent years, they hadn’t hosted a tournament since 2015. However, when the original host team became unable to host the regional, the Sooners were asked to replace them.
Kindler quickly jumped at the chance.
“We were on the slate to host next year,” Kindler said Monday. “When they had an issue with the (original) host, they went back to all those that bid in the region and reached out them to see if they’d be interested in a rescue mission, I guess. We expressed interest immediately.
“I’m always saying, ‘Let’s go for it if we can get it.’ We don’t have to travel. Obviously, it’s a perk for us in many ways. So we put our best foot forward… I don’t know exactly what happened but at the end of the day, we’re hosting. We’re excited to host, and we’re doing our very best to be ready.”
The regional kicks off tonight at Lloyd Noble Center with a round one matchup between Arizona and Washington at 3 p.m. Round two kicks off with Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State competing at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the Sooners face off against Arizona State, Arkansas and the winner of Arizona and Washington at 7 p.m.
The top two teams from each session Thursday will compete to the finals at 5 p.m. Saturday. The regional champion and runner-up advance to the national championships on April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.
On the Sooners side, they head into the regional as an unexpected host with momentum.
Earlier this month, the Sooners topped third-ranked Michigan. At their most recent meet in on March 19, they secured their ninth Big 12 championship in 10 seasons after defeating host-team Denver, Iowa State and West Virginia.
But they didn’t just win — they won easily.
They finished with a team score of 198.200, the highest championship score in Big 12 history and their third score of over 198 this month. Second-place Denver finished with 197.250.
The win also avenged their loss in the conference championship last year to Denver. Kindler said that loss had continued to be on her team’s mind.
“If I’m going to be honest, our loss last year was a little haunting,” Kindler said. “I do think it’s something that the team wanted badly to prove, to themselves probably more than anybody, that this is something that they’re capable of. We have a very young team and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that have never won a Big 12 championship, which is unusual.
“I think they felt a little bit of pressure to go out there and make it theirs. I would say it was hugely important, even though our momentum has been good… So we’re just really proud of getting to that point. That Big 12 championship was huge for us and getting those young athletes out there in a winning situation in a championship meet was a really great experience.”
The Sooners also enter regionals as the top-ranked team in the country, and they also boast the top-ranked bars lineup. They’re ranked third in beam, fourth in vault and fifth in beam.
Several of the Sooners underclassmen, including Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Jordan Bowers, have played a big role in the team’s success this season. While it’s the biggest test of this season for the team, Kindler’s message to her team remains the same.
“This is just another meet,” Kindler said. “It’s a stepping stone on our way to what we’re aiming for.”
The regional meet will be broadcast on ESPN+.