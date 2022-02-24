At roughly the midway point of the season, the Sooners have a lot of reasons to feel confident.
With fewer than two months to go, the Sooners currently sit with a 10-1 win-loss record. They have the nation’s top-ranked lineup in bars and are ranked in the top six in the other three main events.
They’re also coming off an impressive performance last weekend. They finished first at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth against Stanford, Washington and Denver, scoring a 49.475 or higher in all four events while hitting the 198-mark as a team for the third time this season. They had the highest team score, as well as the highest individual score, in all four events.
It could be considered the team’s most-complete performance of the season. But for OU coach K.J. Kindler, it also showed ways they can improve.
“Did we do a complete meet? Yes, every event we hit,” Kindler said. “That certainly is a big takeaway for us. We did get exhibition routines in, which also is really important in preparing for the postseason. Giving more people experience on the podium is definitely a plus.
“So there were a lot of things that were good, but again, it wasn't like we walked away going, ‘Gosh, that was the best night that we've ever had.’ So that just means we can score even higher. We can be even better. We can be more competitive on a national level.”
The higher scores and growth that Kindler’s looking for could come as the Sooners’ underclassmen get more experience under their belts.
Freshman Jordan Bowers and sophomore Katherine Lavasseur’s continue to have stellar seasons, tying for the meet-high score in vault with 9.975 last weekend. The duo, along with sophomore Audrey Davis, each scored a 9.925 in bars to lead all competitors, too.
Another freshman that has emerged this season is Danae Fletcher. The Philadelphia native, who Kindler referred to as the team’s “secret weapon”, hasn’t competed a lot this season as she’s continued to recover from a wrist surgery in 2020.
But Kindler expects Fletcher to play a bigger role as the season continues.
“I think she's a really special athlete, but more importantly a special person and she's definitely handling some things that many people have never had to handle in their life ever or thus far as a young adult,” Kindler said. “And so she has a lot of respect from me. She's worked through some things and I think she's gonna be a really special athlete here at OU.”
Fletcher’s increased role could coincide with the team’s toughest two-meet stretch of the season. Tonight, the Sooners take on No. 3-ranked Florida in Gainesville. Next Friday, the Sooners host No. 1 ranked Michigan.
It’s the part of the season Kindler has most anticipated since the preseason.
“Florida's an incredibly talented team, bouncing basically between No. 2 and No. 3 the entire season,” Kindler said. “So what I'm looking for is a special, stellar, above and beyond performance from our team. They're going to have to do that. … Michigan has solidified themselves as the number one team in the nation. No one can touch them right now in terms of what they've been delivering.
“This is the time when you see what your team is made of and see how they rise under this kind of pressure. So the next two weeks are the best. I'm looking forward to them. I know our team is, too.”