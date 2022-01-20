Oklahoma womens’ gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler knew this year’s team would need to rely heavily on underclassmen.
Of the 21 women on the Sooners’ roster this season, 12 of them are freshmen or sophomores. It’s not an unusually large number of underclassmen for Kindler — last season’s team, which finished as runner-ups for the national championship, had 13.
But through two meets this season, it’s been a youth moment for the Sooners, as the underclassmen have been asked to play a bigger role than usual.
“Two-thirds of our routines are freshman and sophomores,” Kindler said during media availability Wednesday. “So that’s a huge, very young group. But very expected, having lost Anastasia [Webb] and Maggie [Nichols] in the last two years, two really strong athletes for us.
So far, the freshmen and sophomores have shown their potential.
Sophomore Katherine LaVasseur snagged a perfect score of 10 on her vault routine in the team’s win over Alabama earlier this month, the first of her career. Sophomore Audrey Davis’ score of 9.95 on bars led both teams.
The Sooners have also had two underclassmen compete in the all-around in their meets against Alabama and Utah — Davis and Jordan Bowers.
Bowers has burst onto the season for the Sooners, scoring a 39.050 in the all-around against Alabama before improving to a 39.550 score against the Utes. She also notched a 9.95 in her vault routine, which tied with LaVasseur and Utah’s Lucy Stanhope for the highest score.
She was named as the Big 12’s Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday, one week after being named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week.
Kindler even compared Bowers’ early success to Nichols’ freshman season.
“She’s exactly what I expected her to be,” Kindler said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a freshman, with the exception of Maggie Nichols, who came out and scored so high right out of the gate. Definitely we’ve had amazing all-arounders over the course and history of this program, but she’s showing how special she is right away.
“This is a special athlete, talented but also very intense. You can probably see that in her face when she competes. She’s very confident for a freshman, for sure. If she isn’t confident, she sure is fooling everybody, including me. I’m just really excited about her future. She’s doing a phenomenal job.”
It hasn’t just been Bowers that has impressed. Her teammate, Danielle Sievers, was also named as Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday after scoring a 9.875 in the bars against Utah.
For Kindler, the focus has been on helping the newcomers continue making the transition from high school to college gymnastics.
“I think the transition of going from being a high school gymnast to being a collegiate gymnast [can be tough] because you’re very individually minded,” Kindler said. “You’re thinking about your all-around score and how that works.
“So that transition to being team-minded and also not being disappointed in yourself and moving on, that’s something that’s definitely mental, something that every all-arounder has to work on.”
There’s already a new challenge for the Sooners’ youth — bouncing back from a loss.
The Sooners fell 197.775-196.650 to the Utes last Friday, dropping their first regular-season meet since 2018. The Sooners were tied after the first two events, but a couple of low scores in the floor and beam routines proved to be too much for them to overcome.
“It looked like a team that was at the beginning of their season,” Kindler said of the Sooners’ performance. “I always tell them whenever we go somewhere else, you have to beat the other team by five-tenths [of a point] in order to win. That’s kind of the margin you have to perform at in order to just squeak out a win.”
“I think in terms of how we’re addressing it, we talked about the fact that practice is where you address it. You don’t get to the meet and try to fix things, you fix it this week.”
The Sooners do have a chance to recover this weekend. They’ll head to take on Arizona both the Wildcats and Stanford on Saturday.
“At the end of the meet [against] Utah, I said, ‘You guys have been great winners lots of times today,’” Kindler said. “We have to be great losers, and we have to learn how to bounce back and make the adjustments necessary to be better next time.’
“So our only job after this meet is to get better, and they know that.”