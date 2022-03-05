After the first event, Oklahoma was tied with top-ranked Michigan.
It was a good start, but the Sooners needed separation. They got that and more with the bars lineup.
Danielle Sievers got things started with a score of 9.925, Ragan Smith scored the same and the other four Sooners in the bars lineup scored a 9.975 lineup to give the team a .375 lead heading into the third event.
The bars performance didn’t just prove to be the difference in Friday’s meet. It also finished as the highest scoring bars lineup in program history for the No. 2-ranked Sooners, who rode that momentum to a 198.475-197.900 win over the the top-ranked team in the nation.
The 9.975 scores in bars from Jordan Bowers, Katherine Levasseur, Audrey Davis and Karrie Thomas all tied for the meet’s high score. OU coach K.J. Kindler has been adamant that the Sooners’ bars lineup is the best in the nation, and that was on display against the Wolverines.
“I can’t say enough about the [bars lineup],” Kindler said. “You just felt that kind of elation, and everyone was feeding off one another. Obviously as the No. 1 bar squad for the majority of the year, we’d been hitting beautiful bar routines with excellent techniques, but our landings hadn’t quite been dialied in. But not today. Today, we hit five out of six. Hugely important for us in this moment. That’s really what made the difference.”
“[There wasn’t] a single 10 in there, and I think there could’ve been. But 9.975’s are good, too, so we’re pretty excited about that. Those stuck landings made a gigantic difference, and I always believe the starter sets the tone. So Danny Sievers sticking her bar dismount kind of lit a fire.”
The bars performance gave the Sooners momentum for the remainder of the meet.
The Sooners posted a 49.525 score as a team in the beam lineup, giving them a .125 advantage over the Wolverines in the third event. They capped it off in the floor event, scoring a 49.675 to seal the win and outscoring the Wolverines in three of the four events.
“I was personally a little bit concerned going over to beam because of the pure elation that was going on on bars,” Kindler said. “There was a lot of emotion, and I know on beam we need to be calm. We need to be settled down. So I was a little bit concerned with them bringing themselves down, dialing themselves in. But no need for me to worry because they were all absolutely on track.”
There was another big moment for the Sooners before the bars event.
Bowers, a freshman, earned her first 10 in vault, which helped pull the Sooners even with the Wolverines after the first event. She finished her day with a 9.975 in bars and a 9.950 in floor.
“It was huge,” Kindler said. “Because we had those first two vaults and they were good, but I knew we needed to capitalize on this event. Her bringing that first vault in like that and that 10, that was hugely important to our score.”
It was a big win for the Sooners (11-2), who fell in a close loss at No. 3 Florida last week. The Wolverines also beat the Sooners in a close game during the national championship last season.
“This is definitely a confidence builder for them, bringing in the No. 1 team in the nation and it was a strong win” Kindler said.