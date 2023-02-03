After the first rotation, Oklahoma nearly had a half-point lead over Iowa State.
It was just that type of night for the Sooners on Friday.
The Sooners’ vault lineup, which ranks first nationally, opened the meet with a 49.575, putting the Cyclones in a hole. After a season-best performance on bars, the Sooners lead grew to 1.2 points after the second rotation.
That lead only grew as the meet went on, as the Sooners finished with a 198.225-195.875 victory over the Cyclones.
That marks the season’s biggest margin of victory for the Sooners and their second straight meet of 198 points or more.
Here’s a look at three takeaways from the Sooners’ dominant performance:
1. Sooners notch season-best performance on bars
The team score of 49.675 wasn’t just the Sooners' best bars score of the season. It tied the sixth-best score in program history.
But for OU coach KJ Kindler, there’s still a lot of room for improvement.
“I think there’s tons of room to grow,” Kindler said. “Because we have, in my opinion, one of the best, if not the best, bar team in the country. I don’t hesitate to say that. So I guess those little things are just standing out to me because I know what I see in the gym is better than what I saw tonight.”
However, there was a lot that went right for the Sooners.
Outside of a rare fall by freshman all-arounder Faith Torrez, the Sooners’ bars lineup excelled. Five of the gymnasts scored a 9.9 or better, and Audrey Davis led the way with a 9.975.
It was that performance that helped the Sooners pull away early from the Cyclones, who finished with a 49.125 on bars.
2. Olivia Trautman makes second appearance
The fifth-year senior made her season debut last week against Denver, returning from injury to score a 9.95 on beam.
So it was a positive sign when she was back out there against the Cyclones. She led off the Sooners’ beam lineup, scoring a 9.9.
Nothing appeared to go wrong with her routine. However, she did acknowledge after the meet that her dismount didn’t go according to plan.
It didn’t matter much, as she knew how to make the landing stick.
“The goal is to fake it until you make it,” Kindler joked.
Still, Trautman’s success in her second appearance this season is a positive for the Sooners. And her performance helped fuel the rest of the beam lineup, which finished with a team score of 49.550.
However, the lineup didn’t include Jenna Dunn, who’s been the lead-off gymnast for the beam lineup since the beginning of last season.
“She handled it with total class and grace and didn’t question it at all,” Kindler said of Dunn. “I’m sure she’s disappointed because I know her, but I also know she puts the team first and trusts the decisions I have to make.”
3. Torrez recovers from early mistake
The freshman started off well, scoring a 9.9 on vault. But she unexpectedly had to deal with adversity.
She fell early in her bars routine, but she still managed to restart and was able to stick the landing. But she was penalized and earned a score of 9.3 for her routine.
The all-arounder didn’t panic. She bounced back with a 9.875 on beam before ending the night with a 9.925 on floor, giving her an all-around score of 39.000.
For Kindler, it was a sign of resilience.
“Faith has the type of personality that she does not let those things weigh her down,” Kindler said. “As a freshman, that’s very hard to do because you feel the pressure and you want to do well for your team. At the same time, to be able to let that go… that’s a hard thing to do, to put it aside, compartmentalize it and move on to the next thing. She does a great job of doing that, and I think that’s part of her personality.”
Jordan Bowers, the Sooners’ other all-arounder, finished with a 39.625.
Up next: The Sooners (7-0, 2-0 Big 12) will compete in the Metroplex Challenge next Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
