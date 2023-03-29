For the second year in a row, and fifth time since 2011, Oklahoma women’s gymnastics has the honor of being one of four programs to host an NCAA Regional Championship this season.
Though it may seem to happen a lot, OU head coach K.J. Kindler wanted to reiterate that getting the opportunity to host in back-to-back years isn’t common. As Kindler pointed out, in many other collegiate sports, regional hosts are chosen in the weeks leading up to the event.
NCAA Regionals are determined four years in advance, and the Sooners will not be able to host for at least four more years.
“It’s a huge opportunity to host and it doesn’t come around often,” Kindler said. “The team’s that come after them, they may never host. Someone may go their entire career and not get to be at home for an NCAA Championship.
“So this is really special. I don’t know if they recognize because we went last year and now we’re going again, but it is really special.”
The Sooners’ regional began on Wednesday with the first session and will continue on Thursday before concluding on Saturday. The Sooners will compete on Thursday in the second session beginning at 7 p.m.
They’ll be competing against No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Arkansas and NC State. Seven of the nine teams competing in Norman are ranked nationally.
The top two teams from each of the two sessions on Thursday will move on to Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. The top two teams from the final will advance to the NCAA Championships.
The top-ranked Sooners have been drawing large crowds all season. All five of the team’s home meets this season have ranked in the top-10 in attendance in program history.
“It’s been amazing,” Olivia Trautman said about the fans. “We feed off the energy in every single routine that we do and having those fans in the stands is something that we’re super excited to (have) one more time. We’re super thankful for those fans that come out.”
The Sooners have posted six perfect 10’s this season including two by Ragan Smith and Katherine LeVasseur. Smith posted her second 10 of the season to help the Sooners win the Big 12 title.
Six Sooners named All-Americans — Oklahoma came away with 10 All-America honors from six different gymnasts..
Jordan Bowers was given five honors, one on every event (first-team on balance beam and floor, second-team on vault and bars) and the all-around (first team). Maggie Nichols is the only other OU gymnast to earn five All-America honors in a single season.
Smith, LeVasseur, Danielle Sievers and Faith Torrez were each all named to one of the teams.
“Being able to show everybody what we’re made of is something really special for us,” Audrey Davis said. “Having that many people in the crowd just makes it even better and makes us even better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.