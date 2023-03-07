Sooners’ winning streak ends with close loss to Michigan
The longest active winning streak in women’s college gymnastics has finally come to an end.
Competing in their second straight matchup against the No. 2 ranked team in the country, Oklahoma fell to Michigan on Monday, 198.025-197.925 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Sooners had won 34 consecutive meets, with their last loss coming against Florida on Feb. 25, 2022.
The Sooners opened up the meet with three gymnasts setting season highs on bars and Olivia Trautman posted the highest score on vault with a 9.975. Trautman posted a 10.0 at the Sooners’ last meet against then-second ranked Florida.
No other Sooner posted a score higher than 9.900 on vault. The Wolverines cut into the Sooners’ lead on the third rotation to trail 148.475-148.325 heading to beam.
After Jenna Dunn’s 9.900 to leadoff the event, no other Sooner was able to post a score 9.900 or higher. With the margin close heading into the final two routines, Sierra Brooks (9.900) and Gabby Wilson (9.975) helped lead the Wolverines to a close win with a 49.700 on the floor excersise.
Michigan’s score on the final event was tied for the third-highest by any team on floor this season. The Wolverines had the highest individual finisher on floor, beam, bars and the all-around.
Oklahoma will be back at the Lloyd Noble Center for senior day against Arizona State at 1:45 p.m.
Staff and Wire reports
