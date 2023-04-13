It was an event top-ranked Oklahoma had led the country in all season, but on Thursday the Sooners got off to an uncharacteristic start on the uneven bars.
By the time the first rotation was over, the Sooners were in third place out of four teams. Facing off against two of the top five teams in country, the Sooners couldn’t afford to make any more mistakes.
They then had to move on to the balance beam, an event they struggled on in the regional finals. Oklahoma would post four scores of 9.900 or higher, including a 9.950 from Olivia Trautman.
With a team score of 49.550 on beam, the Sooners jumped back up into second place with two rotations to go.
They went on to post a 49.6625 on the floor exercise to take a comfortable lead into the last rotation.
The Sooners would end up getting passed by Utah in the final rotation, but did enough to secure one of the top two spots and advance to Saturday’s final.
“I felt like the team had incredible energy, but we definitely a lot of tenths on the floor, there’s no doubt about it,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “We can probably come up with at least six more just in landings alone on bars, beam and vault.”
Oklahoma finished with a team score of 198.1625, just .063 shy of first-placed Utah.
Olivia Trautman posted the highest score on vault (9.950) to secure an individual NCAA title. She’s the seventh gymnast in program history to win an individual national title, with those seven have combining to win 18 titles.
It’s the Sooners’ first vault title since Anastasia Webb took home three individual titles in 2021. Trautman wasn’t even originally supposed to be a vaulter for the Sooners when the season started, but has been making progress in the even throughout the year.
“Obviously I’ve strived to do that all my years here and I wouldn’t be here without my vault coach, Lou (Ball), and my team and all the trainers that got me here,” Trautman said. “When I started the year, vault wasn’t really in the picture so just having the opportunity to come out here tonight was super amazing.”
Trautman also finished tied for fourth on the beam. Freshman Faith Torrez posted a 9.9250 in her first event at the NCAA Championships.
Torrez went on to anchor the floor exercise and finished tied for second with a 9.950. Teammate Jordan Bowers was one of the five gymnasts tied with Torrez for second place.
The Sooners posted the highest team score on vault with a 49.4625. Bowers and Audrey Davis both competed on the all-around, earning scores of 39.4625 and 39.5000 respectively.
Utah had a narrow advantage over UCLA heading into the final event, but went on to take the highest beam score of the session with a 49.6875. The Sooners’ score on the uneven bars was their fourth-lowest score on that event this year and the lowest since the first month of the season.
“The gymnastics was phenomenal, the landings could’ve been better tonight,” Kindler said. “We’ve been to this meet a lot of times and we’ve blown it out of the park on the first night and it’s hard to recapture that when you do that. So I do feel like we have so much more we can gain coming back on Saturday.”
Oklahoma and Utah advance to face No. 6 LSU and No. 2 Florida in the NCAA Finals on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Only the Sooners and the Utes finished with team scores of 198 or higher. It’s the 10th consecutive time the Sooners will be moving on to the finals.
