There was little doubt in Olivia Trautman’s mind after she stuck her vault inside a packed Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.
A few minutes later, the judges’ score confirmed it — the redshirt-senior had nailed a perfect 10 in the Sooners’ opening rotation of the day against No. 2 Florida. Combined with Danielle Sievers’ near-perfect 9.950 to lead off the meet, the top-ranked Sooners jumped out to an early an early 49.600-49.525 lead heading into the second rotation.
Despite competing in the event for the second time this season, Trautman was confident heading into her vault.
“When I landed my vault, I knew it was going to be a 10,” Trautman said. “Actually before I started, I don’t know, I had a feeling that I was going to stick my vault and then when I landed it was just amazing.”
Coming out of their third-highest vault score of the season, the Sooners rode that momentum into the second rotation, starting with a 9.925 on the uneven bars.
Oklahoma would go on to beat Florida, 197.950-197.700, and extend its home winning streak to 68 consecutive matches.
“The vaults rotation was electric,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “It’s exactly the way we wanted to start this meet. Went to bars and we were a little tight on a couple handstands here and there. We stuck four out of six dismounts which is good, that’s always what we’re going after, but misses a couple handstands here and there.”
The Sooners were able to hold on for the win despite a few late mistakes.
Freshman Faith Torrez fell off the balance beam, putting the pressure on the rest of the Sooners’ lineup to go mistake-free. The Sooners closed out with a 49.475 on the beam, but they were able to keep their lead due to some mistakes by the Gators.
Morgan Hurd and Rachel Baumann stepped out of bounds during the floor exercise.
“Obviously this is a huge win for us,” Kindler said. “Florida is an exceptional team, they have an incredible coaching staff, several national team members on their team. They’re an incredible team no matter which way you cut it. They’re going to be hard in your home arena, they’re going to be hard in the postseason and I don’t believe they put up their best lineup on the floor. We definitely didn’t get their best look.”
Trautman finishes with her first perfect score since the 2021 Regional Final in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
It’s the Sooners’ third perfect score in the last two matches, bringing their season total up to four. Kindler had high praise for the redshirt senior after battling back from injury during the offseason.
“She’s a gamer, end of story,” Kindler said. “She’s done less than maybe 20% of the reps that everyone else has done, maybe 10% because she didn’t work out the whole preseason. But that may also be to her benefit, she has less mileage on the body this year so she’s feeling fresh and good and that’s definitely a place we want to get the team to.”
Oklahoma will have a quick turnaround before traveling to face No. 4 Michigan on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.