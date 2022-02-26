There was a special ceremony during halftime of Oklahoma’s 72-69 win over Kansas State.
The university honored the 20th anniversary of the 2002 OU women’s basketball team, which made the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament before eventually playing for the national championship. It was the first Final Four appearance for the OU women’s program.
Former OU coach Sherri Coale and many of the team’s former players were in attendance. The ceremony included a tribute video featuring highlights of the team’s seasons and then a separate video to honor Coale’s 25-year tenure with the Sooners.
In addition to the tribute videos, OU athletic director Joe Castligione announced the university will build a bench outside of the Griffin Family Performance Center to honor Coale. She also received personalized shoes that were painted with career highlights from her OU tenure.
A banner was then unveiled at the top of the Lloyd Noble Center to honor Coale.
Coale spoke briefly to end the ceremony.
“The most amazing thing about coaching is the highs are high and the lows are low,” Coale said. “But there’s very little time wasted in the mediocrity in the middle.
“People ask me sometimes, 'What’s your greatest reward from coaching?' And those [banners] up there are super fun. That was fabulous and I love those accomplishments so much, but it’s not even close. My greatest reward in coaching… you’re looking at them,” Coale said, motioning to her former players.
During her 25-year tenure, the Sooners made the NCAA Tournament 19 straight times from 2000-2018. Those trips included three Final Fours and nine Sweet 16s. Her teams also won six Big 12 regular season championships.
She retired from coaching after the 2020-2021 season, where she was succeeded by current OU coach Jennie Baranczyk.
Coale, who Baranczyk has referred to as a mentor since she arrived at Oklahoma, said it’s been a blessing to watch this year’s team.
“Jennie’s been fantastic, first and foremost,” Coale said. “I say to her every time we’re together and we leave, ‘I’m so glad it’s you,’ and I really mean that. She’s done a terrific job and she’s going to keep doing a terrific job because she’s about the right things.
“Watching the team play is just so rewarding on so many levels. I wish I could adequately explain it, but it’s what you train players to be able to do.”
• Nydia Lampkin delivers: The senior forward made big plays down the stretch against Kansas State.
She made her first career 3-pointer with fewer than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter to put the Sooners up by four points and then made a layup at the 2:39 mark to increase the lead to three. She then assisted Taylor Robertson’s game-winning 3.
Lampkin finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.
• Getting an edge: The win against Kansas State officially gives the team a first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament next month. The Sooners cannot finish any lower than the No. 5 seed.
The tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.