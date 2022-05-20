Oklahoma keeps making history.
Despite trailing 3-2, the Sooners secured two straight singles victories to beat Texas A7M 4-3 and advance to Saturday’s semifinal game.
It’s the first time the Sooners have made the final four in program history.
The Sooners opened the match 1-0 after securing the doubles point, getting wins from Ivana and Carmen Corley along with Dana Guzman and Emma Staker.
Texas A&M won the first two singles matches to take a 2-1 lead, but Layne Sleeth picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win to tie the match.
The Aggies responded with a singles win to lead 3-2, but wins from Carmen Corley and Emma Stalker secured the victory.
The Sooners battle Duke at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois for a spot in the national title game.