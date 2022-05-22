Oklahoma’s historic and program-defining season came to an end Sunday, as the Sooners fell 4-1 to Texas in the national championship game in Champaign, Illinois.
The Sooners fell into an early hole after the Longhorns won the doubles point, giving them a 1-0 deficit heading into the singles matches. However, freshman Emma Staker won her singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Vivian Ovrootsky to tie the game at 1-1.
The Longhorns pushed their lead to 2-1 after OU’s Layne Sleeth, the Sooners’ highest-ranked singles player, fell 0-6, 2-6. Ivana Corley also lost on court three to give Texas a 3-1 lead, putting them one point away from securing the win.
The Sooners fought, as all three remaining singles matches went into a third set. But it wasn’t quite enough as the Longhorns took the win.
While a tough defeat, it was a historic season for the Sooners. This year marked the first time the Sooners made it to the Round of 16, and the second-ranked Sooners hosted both the NCAA Norman Regional and a NCAA Super Regional.
The Sooners defeated Stanford in the Round of 16 at home to make it to the Elite Eight, where they defeated Texas A&M. The Sooners defeated Duke in the Final Four to make the championship game.
Sunday marked the fourth time the Sooners faced off against Texas, with OU taking two of the first three matchups.
The Sooners end their season with a 32-3 record.