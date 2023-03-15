Oklahoma’s eight NCAA qualifiers will be tied for 10th most in the country heading into the start of the NCAA Championship in Tulsa.
The Sooners had nine placers at the Big 12 Championship earlier this month including a pair of third place finishes. They finished in fourth place at the tournament, finishing ahead of a trio of ranked teams in No. 14 South Dakota State, No. 16 Northern Iowa and No. 18 North Dakota State.
At 133 pounds, Wyatt Henson started out the tournament unseeded before winning six straight matches to clinch a third-place finish. Henson knocked off No. 2 seed Kyle Biscoglia of Northern Iowa in the third place match by 9-3 decision.
Henson was seeded 25th in the NCAA Championship.
At 141 pounds, Mosha Schwartz (ninth seed) is the Sooners’ highest-seeded wrestler at the tournament. Schwartz finished the season as the No. 8 wrestler in the country in his weight class.
Mitch Moore only lost one match at the Big 12 Championships to secure a third place finish and his fourth straight trip to NCAA’s.
Moore will be a 19-seed in the 149-pound bracket.
Joey Prata, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is making his third appearance in the NCAA Championship. Seeded 25th in the 125-division, the sixth-year senior took fourth at the conference tournament, falling to Oklahoma State’s Reece Witcraft by sudden victory.
Redshirt junior Josh Heindselman is also making his third NCAA tournament appearance as an 18-seed in the 285-pound class.
The Sooners also have a trio of sophomores making their first appearances at the NCAA Championship. Gerrit Nijenhuis (21-seed, 165 pounds) finished seventh at the Big 12 tournament, Tate Picklo (18-seed, 174 pounds) made it all the way to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament to finish fifth and secure a spot in the NCAA Championship.
Jared Hill (30-seed, 149 pounds) won three of his first four matches at the Big 12 Championship less than two months after earning his first collegiate start.
