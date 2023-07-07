Oklahoma head coach Roger Kish has his staff.
On Friday, the program announced that assistant coach Teyon Ware will return for his second season and Ingrid Sobrino will stay on as the director of wrestling operations. Austin Marsden and Cam Skyora are also listed as assistant coaches on the team’s official roster.
Ware is an Oklahoma product that won four state championships for Edmond North before moving on to become a two-time all-american and national champion at OU. Since graduating Ware has coached at Buffalo and Binghamton, and sent a combined 41 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships.
Kish takes over an OU program that sent eight wrestlers to the NCAA Championships last season.
