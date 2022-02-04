No. 25 Oklahoma shrugged off a two-match losing streak, picking up a pin from Keegan Moore and a pair of major decisions, while winning nine of their ten matches against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday McCasland Field House.
It was the first of two duals for the Sooners at McCasland Field House over the weekend, which includes Top-25 dual against South Dakota State on Sunday at 3 p.m. Oklahoma went 0-2 at home last weekend, falling 22-9 to No. 7 Iowa State and 17-15 to Northern Iowa.
On Friday, it was the Sooners turn to get a much-needed win. Jacob Butler (141) picked up the first bonus points of the night after getting a late takedown to win his match against Conner Ward, 9-0. In the next match, Willie McDougald found himself in a stalemate with UALR’s Joseph Bianchi late into the second round, before scoring the first points of the match on a takedown with under 15 seconds remaining.
McDougald would hang on in the third to win in a 6-1 decision that put the Sooners up 13-0 through four matches.
Justin Thomas scored 20 points in his major decision win over Austin Keal in the 157-pound match. Thomas ranks No. 14 in Division 1 wrestling at 157 pounds, according to InterMat’s rankings. The win extends his overall record this season to 13-5.
UALR’s Tyler Brennan gave the Trojans their only win of the night by downing Troy Mantanona 12-0 in the 165-pound match.
Looking for his second career win over Triston Willis (174), OU’s Anthony Mantanona found himself trailing early. Willis was aggressive and appeared to have Mantanona in a good position for a takedown, but Mantanona hung on to Willis’ upper body and refused to go down.
The move eventually sent both players down onto the mat and Willis laid motionless on the mat as the officials were forced to stop the match. After being looked at by his team’s trainers, Willis was able to get back up under his own power, but the official ruled that the match was over by technical fall.
The officials watched the replay and determined that Mantanona’s move was legal, giving him the win.
Moore pinned UALR’s Brayden Dillow in 6:09 to extend his overall record to 3-1 on the season. Jake Woodley used a pair of four-point near falls to beat out Brooks Sacharczyk by way of technical fall, 22-4, in 3:44.
Six seniors (Joe Grello, Elijah Joseph, Anthony Mantanona, Keegan Moore, Mitch Moore and Justin Thomas) will be recognized during senior night festivities on Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin about 20 minutes before the meet is scheduled to begin.