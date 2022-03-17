DETROIT — Jake Woodley took a step towards repeating as an All American after picking up two wins to advance to the 197-pound quarterfinals.
Six Sooners in total advanced to the second day of wrestling on Friday. Justin Thomas and Willie McDougald joined Woodley in winning their first round matches, but fell in the evening session.
Woodley outlasted Navy’s Jacob Koser in a 5-2 decision to advance as a 13-seed in the first session. In the second round, Woodley knocked off No. 4-seed Patrick Brucki of Michigan for the second time this season.
Woodley led 3-2 late in the match, but used a reversal with 1:24 left in the third period to hold on for a 6-3 win decision. McDougald, a redshirt freshman, pulled off a comeback victory over Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen with a reversal and four-point nearfall in the final period.
McDougald fell to No. 1-seed Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell in the second round in a 11-5 decision. Justin Thomas also trailed late in his first round match in the 157-pound championship before getting a takedown on Pitt’s Eli Cleary with 18 seconds left to steal a 6-5 decision.
Thomas trailed 7-3 after two periods and was able to cut the deficit to three before falling to NC State’s Ed Scott in the second round of the 157-pound bracket.
Tony Madrigal, Jacob Butler and Josh Heindselman each were eliminated after the first day. Butler advanced past the first round of wrestlebacks, but fell to Central Michigan’s Dresden Simon (No. 14 seed) in round two.
Josh Heindselman (285) also got a first round win over Princeton’s Matt Cover with a 6-1 decision, before falling in the second round of wrestlebacks.
Day two begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Television coverage begins at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.