OU-WVU by the numbers

0
The number of times in program history Oklahoma had kicked a field goal on the last play of the game to win. Gabe Brkic made it from 30 yards … For those curious, Uwe Von Schamann’s kick to beat Ohio State in 1977 came with 3 seconds remaining.
313
OU’s total offense, a season low following last week’s season low of 408 yards. The last time OU gained less was against Baylor last season when it gained 269. The last time before that was all the way back on Oct. 10, 2015, 278 yards, against Texas inside the Cotton Bowl.
4.9
OU’s yards per play Saturday, which was a yard fewer than last week against Nebraska and almost a yard fewer than opening day against Tulane, but also 1.3 yards more than West Virginia managed per play Saturday night.
10
The number of catches Marvin Mims has made this season. Saturday it was 2 for 25 yards, giving him 10 catches for 195 this season. Sooners with more catches include Michael Woods (17), Jadon Haselwood (17) and Mario Williams (16). Mims still has the yardage edge.
3.4
The yards-per-carry high among Sooner running backs against West Virginia, belonging to Kennedy Brooks who gained 17 on five carries, a slightly better clip than Eric Gray’s 12 carries for 38 yards. OU gained 57, total, on 28 carries.
9-11
Gabe Brkic’s made field goals and attempts this season. He wasn’t asked to kick any long ones on Saturday, but he came through each time he was on the field to kick, splitting the uprights from 28, 35 and 30 yards, all in the second half.