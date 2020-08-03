The Big 12 became the last Power 5 conference to revise its scheduling model for the 2020 college football season Monday evening.
The Big 12 Board of Directors approved a scheduling plan that will ensure nine conference games for its member schools, as well as one home nonconference game, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement.
"We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."
The league will soon announce when conference play will begin. It's expected the new Big 12 slate will open between mid- to late-September, according to a release. Member schools are expected to play their lone nonconference game before starting Big 12 play.
OU's original nonconference schedule included games against Missouri State on Aug. 29 and at Army on Sept. 26. OU's home date with Tennessee on Sept 12 was already canceled after the Southeastern Conference moved to a conference-only slate for its programs last week.
OU presumably will keep its current opener against Missouri State with the Big 12's travel restrictions for nonconference contests this season. The Sooners' tilt with the Bears is expected to be televised exclusively on pay-per-view, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told reporters last Tuesday.
The Big 12's revised scheduling model adds an extra two-week period for the conference to play its championship game, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 5. The game will be played either Dec. 12 or 19 if it is pushed back.
The league's title game will encounter a conflict at AT&T Stadium if it is rescheduled to Dec. 19. Texas' high school football state championship games are scheduled from Dec. 16-19 at the Arlington, Texas, venue. The Dallas Cowboys also have a home game against the San Francisco 49ers the same weekend on Dec. 20.
The Athletic's Max Olson reports the contest could be moved to Globe Life Field, the new $1.1 billion home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, if it is pushed back two weeks.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 were the first and second conferences, respectively, to announce changes to their 2020 football plans. The Big Ten announced it was moving to a conference-only slate on July 9, and the Pac-12 followed the next day.
The Atlantic Coast Conference became the first league to finalize and unveil its altered scheduling model last Wednesday. The ACC's member schools, plus Notre Dame, will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game.
The SEC announced its plans to move to a 10-game, conference-only schedule last Thursday but like the Big Ten, has yet to announce what its new slate will look like.
The Pac-12 unveiled its scheduling model on Friday. The league's schools will play 10 conference games.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner.
jbuettner@normantranscript.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.