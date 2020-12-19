0
The number of times prior to Saturday any team had ever won six straight outright conference championships in the Big 12, Big Eight, Big 10, Pac-10, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference or even the old Southwest Conference. Though Clemson would play for the same honor later in the day in the ACC, the Sooners became the first to do it by topping Iowa State.
2
The number of consecutive games OU has scored less than 28 points. Entering the Baylor game on Dec. 5, OU had scored or exceeded 28 for 60 consecutive games, the longest streak of its kind in the nation going back to Sept. 17, 2016 against Ohio State. The Sooners have now scored 27 in two straight games.
3-0
The number of points OU scored in the second half, followed by the number of times previously this season OU had scored so few in a half. Prior to Saturday, OU’s lowest scoring half this season was seven points in the second half against Missouri State.
2
The number of times this season the Sooners have gained fewer than 400 yards of total offense. It happened Saturday, as OU stopped at 392. Against Baylor, last time out, it was only 269. Prior to Baylor, OU’s season low had been 414 the last time it played Iowa State.
2
The difference in yards per carry between Sooner running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who entered the game averaging 6.1 yards per carry, eight 100-yard games and more than 1,300 yards on the ground. Stevenson averaged 5.4 over 18 attempts for 97 yards. Hall averaged 3.4 over 23 attempts for 79.
5
The number of Sooners to tie for the team lead in tackles Saturday, each with six: Woodi Washington, Patrick Fields, Tre Norwood, Brian Asamoah, Delarrin Turner-Yell. More telling, of those 30 tackles between them, 23 were solo tackles, including all of Yell’s. OU tackled well.
