ARLINGTON, Texas — Chandler Morris set the table for a strange afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
For those unfamiliar, Morris is Oklahoma’s third-string quarterback. The freshman’s appearances have all come in relief efforts en route to lopsided victories over Missouri State, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Morris can add the Big 12 championship game to the short list, as well as a ring following the Sooners’ 27-21 win over No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday.
The Sooners weren’t up comfortably when Morris entered the game, nor was Spencer Rattler injured.
Although, he did pretend to be.
Rattler limped off the field after Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for no gain at the Iowa State 2. OU coach Lincoln Riley then sent in Morris, who nearly two years ago to the day was leading Highland Park High School to a Class 5A-1 state title in the same venue.
Morris kept the ball on second and goal and punched in the score to put OU ahead 7-0 with 12:05 remaining in the opening frame.
And that was the last time Morris would see the field, because, well, Rattler wasn’t actually hurt.
“It was a play where I'm supposed to fake limp off, just kinda mess with the defense, I guess,” Rattler revealed after the win. “And then Chandler runs in there and runs the play.”
Rattler, who finished with 272 yards on 22-of-34 passing, one touchdown through the air and another on the ground, disclosed to Riley he was fast enough to run the play but admits Morris is a little quicker.
The play ultimately worked out.
Rattler just might want to brush up on his theatrics.
“I didn't sell it,” Rattler said. “Somebody said they saw me laughing when I was coming off the field.
“I gotta work on my acting, I guess.”
• Bridges’ return: For the first time in 2020, OU receiver Trejan Bridges was available.
Bridges, a Sooner sophomore, missed the entire regular season due to a suspension stemming from last season.
His return was a boost to the Sooners the same as Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins' return from suspension.
“The guys were thrilled,” Riley said. “We found out actually about halfway through our practice yesterday morning, so we weren't able to do a whole lot with him. I guess something magically changed at the NCAA where now all of a sudden he was going to be eligible, so I had no rhyme or reason.
"I was thrilled he was able to play. It was great for us, but man, I was just so excited for that kid, man, just to be able to go out there and play and get all this behind him.”
Rattler targeted Bridges once against Iowa State. With under six minutes left in the third quarter, Bridges couldn’t hold on to a 34-yard pass in the back of the end zone that would have put OU ahead by three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1 receiver, who received a five-star rating coming out of Hebron High School in Texas, played in 13 of 14 games in 2019. He recorded 82 receiving yards and scored twice on seven receptions.
• Brkic’s redemption: Oklahoma sophomore Gabe Brkic missed just five field goals entering Saturday’s contest, and his sixth miss arrived in the first quarter when he couldn’t connect on a 36-yarder.
Brkic quickly made up for it in the second frame. The Chardon, Ohio, native made a 54-yarder, which is the longest of his career and ties for fourth-longest in school history.
An OU kicker hasn’t made a 54-yard kick since R.D. Lashar against Missourin 1990. The closest since were 53-yard field goals via Garrett Hartley in 2007 and Michael Hunnicutt in 2011.
Brkic also nailed a 32-yard field goal with 2:01 to go in the fourth.
• Hard to defend: Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, who starred at Norman North High School, made life difficult on the OU secondary.
Kolar finished with 92 receiving yards and caught the Cyclones’ first touchdown, courtesy a 10-yard throw from Brock Purdy on Saturday.
Kolar was second in receiving yards to Xavier Hutchinson, who had 114 on 10 catches.
“I’m proud of this team, but we lost,” Kolar said. “I don't believe in moral victories. I don't believe in good losses. We lost. I wouldn't want to play for any other team or any other coaching staff, but we lost.”
Quotable
OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins on the adversity his team’s dealt with this year: “Coach Riley always preached and said this year gonna be way unusual from the others, but we just gotta keep our head in, keep locked in, keep fighting.
“It was a tough year, man, from what I had to deal with, to COVID, losing guys the day before the game, not knowing if your team gonna play that Saturday. It was a long, stressful year, man. One thing I can say is, we can tell the story that we lived through it, that we played through it.”
Next
OU will learn its bowl destination Sunday after the final College Football Playoff rankings are revealed at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.