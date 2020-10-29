By the numbers: Breaking down the Oklahoma-Texas Tech football series

OU and Texas Tech will meet for the 28th time in program history on Saturday.
The Sooners lead the all-time series 21-6.
Here is a look at Sooners and Red Raiders' meetings, which date back to 1992:
1
Texas Tech’s longest winning streak over OU is one game, while OU is searching for its ninth straight win over Texas Tech. While the Red Raiders have never won consecutive meetings against the Sooners, they won four times over a seven-game stretch from 2005-11.
2
There have only been two games in the series that one of the schools didn’t score 10-or-more points. The Red Raiders are responsible for both, posting nine points in their 1992 clash with the Sooners and seven points in a 2010 loss. Each team has scored in double figures in the other contests.
8
OU has been a top-five team in the Associated Press poll eight times when playing Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been ranked — at any spot in the poll — just four times when facing the Sooners. Although in those four games, Texas Tech was ranked higher than OU in three of them.
49
Since arriving to Norman as OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015, Lincoln Riley’s offense haven’t struggled to put up big numbers against Texas Tech's defenses. OU has scored at least 49 points in each meeting with Texas Tech since 2015, scoring 63 in 2015, 66 in 2016, 49 in 2017, 51 in 2018 and 55 in 2019.
60
OU beat Texas Tech 60-15 in 2002, which is its most lopsided victory in the series. The meeting marked OU’s first time posting 60 points against the Red Raiders. OU also scored 60-or-more points against Texas in 2008, 2015 and 2016.
125
OU and Texas Tech combined for 125 points in 2016. The Sooners ultimately prevailed 66-59 behind Baker Mayfield’s 545 yards passing and seven touchdowns. OU and Texas Tech combined for 1,690 total yards of offense — both teams finished with 854.
1993
OU and Texas Tech met in the 1993 John Hancock Bowl, which was the last year the insurance company was the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl. The Sooners won 41-10 with Cale Gundy at quarterback and the Red Raiders still in the Southwest Conference.
2011
The Sooners lost 41-38 to the Red Raiders on Oct. 23, 2011, snapping the program’s 39-game winning streak at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners fell behind 31-7 with 12:57 left in the third quarter before Landry Jones’ four second-half touchdowns nearly led OU all the way back.