Column: Preseason awards add hint of normalcy to college football offseason

Any other year, a swarm of reporters would file into AT&T Stadium Monday morning to press college football coaches clad in suits about the upcoming season.
They were likely to ask some variation of “how is the team looking this season?” countless times over the Big 12’s media days. And the coach they were speaking with was likely to reply, “the team looks great.” Or something to that effect.
This is not any other year for college football. And AT&T Stadium will be as quiet Monday as it was inside The Star in Frisco, Texas, at the 2018 Big 12 media days when Longhorn coach Tom Herman was asked how many championship-level players he had on his roster.
Herman eventually broke the silence and responded, “some.” Oh, how we will miss those awkward preseason moments that will likely never grace our social-media feeds and televisions this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sure, the Big 12 Conference announced a pivot to a virtual format for its 2020 media days event, planned for July 20-21. It then decided last week to reschedule to Aug. 3.
Zoom, the videoconferencing service that’s been one of the few businesses to thrive during the pandemic, will play host to coaches, players and reporters if the Big 12’s media days happen.
It just won’t be the same.
The one bit of normalcy the Big 12 provided to this chaotic offseason was its release of the preseason all-conference awards and team poll, both voted on by the media.
The awards, while appreciated as a standard July conversation starter, weren’t all that shocking. Chuba Hubbard is the conference’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The Oklahoma State running back has a solid claim to be the best at his position nationally. He also finished with the most Heisman Trophy votes in 2019 of any returning Big 12 player.
Spencer Rattler, the Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback, was named the league’s preseason Newcomer of the Year. It’s worth noting Rattler played in three games last season, albeit mop-up duty, but he preserved his redshirt by not playing more than four games.
Rattler’s generation of players has a slight edge — emphasis on slight — on past redshirt freshmen, who never were afforded the NCAA’s four-game redshirt rule. He also had the advantageous year to learn coach Lincoln Riley’s system, which has produced Heisman Trophy winners in 2017 and ’18 and the 2019 runner-up.
All this to say, Rattler is by far the best bet to be the top “newcomer,” even if Riley hasn’t named him the starter over Tanner Mordecai yet.
As for the preseason Big 12 poll, OU is projected to win a sixth consecutive conference title. That wasn’t shocking by any means either. It does signal the respect Riley has garnered in his short time as OU’s head coach.
How many coaches have the benefit of the doubt to be considered the league favorite, while entering a year when they must replace their starting quarterback and first-round NFL talents like receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray?
It’s a short list. And Riley is on it.
The most intriguing aspect of the poll was the slot below OU.
Any other year, Texas likely earns the benefit of the doubt as a Big 12 championship game favorite.
The Longhorns have the brand power, as well as several quality years of recruiting, to always be near the top of the conference preseason poll.
They have a head coach in Herman, who was thought of as a home-run hire when he took over for Charlie Strong in 2017. He also has the star senior quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, to operate his offense.
So, why is Texas, checking in at No. 3 behind Oklahoma State?
As strong as the Texas brand is, it seems the Longhorns’ benefit of the doubt has diminished to an extent. A No. 3 ranking and four first-place votes is still a nice position this time of year. But Texas’ standards are higher.
The Longhorns will have to regain respect after a rocky first three seasons of the Herman era.
Texas won 10 games for the first time since 2009 in 2018, and it finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. They still lost four games in 2018 and six the year before.
The Longhorns started the 2019 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. They finished ranked No. 25 with eight wins and five losses.
The media’s choice to place Texas at No. 3 gives the Longhorns somewhat of something to prove. It’s also hard not to have more faith in the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State returns the star duo of Hubbard and star receiver Tylan Wallace. The Cowboys also basically lost no one from last year’s defense.
These light-hearted conversations about who will play for a Big 12 title in July make the days feel closer to life before the pandemic. And how it all plays out should make for quality television, assuming fans aren’t allowed in stadiums.
When it does return is still up in the air. But preseason accolades have never been more of a welcome distraction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.