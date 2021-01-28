Mike Stoops is a defensive coordinator once again.
The former Oklahoma assistant has landed in Boca Raton, Florida, where he’ll lead Florida Atlantic’s defense, the program announced Thursday.
Stoops will work under FAU head coach Willie Taggart, who previously was at the helm of Oregon and Florida State's programs from 2017-19.
"Mike brings tremendous experience to the defensive side of the ball," said Taggart in a statement. "His pedigree, two national championships, countless players to the NFL and his wealth of knowledge speaks for itself. This is a home run for us. As a former head coach and defensive coordinator at 'Power 5' programs, he knows the importance of building a defensive staff that can teach and adjust."
It’s been a strange month for Stoops, who’s been an analyst on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff since he was dismissed from his role at OU midway through the 2018 season.
AL.com’s Matt Zenitz reported Stoops was expected to follow Steve Sarkisian and become Texas’ next linebackers coach. Sarkisian later refuted the report, telling Austin American-Statesmen’s Brian Davis he had someone else in mind for the position.
Joining the Longhorns certainly would have created an interesting dynamic within the Stoops family, considering his brother Bob Stoops and nephew Drake Stoops’ ongoing ties to OU.
Family reunions shouldn't be as awkward.
Mike Stoops started his coaching career at Iowa as a graduate assistant in 1986. He became the Hawkeyes’ linebackers and defensive backs coach in ’91 before joining Kansas State’s coaching staff from 1992-98.
Stoops, 59, then followed his brother, Bob Stoops, to OU in 1999 as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator. At OU, Mike Stoops coached a national-championship defense in 2000 and another group that played for a national title in 2003.
He left OU from 2004-11 to become the head coach at Arizona before rejoining the Sooners in 2012. He ultimately was dismissed in the middle of OU’s 2018 campaign, just days after a 48-45 loss to Texas.
Stoops landed with Alabama following his second stint at OU and earned a second national championship ring, this time as a defensive analyst, this past season.
Now at FAU, Stoops enters a program fresh off of a 5-4 season under Taggart. The Owls ranked second among Conference USA programs in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game) and fifth in total defense (187.2 yards) last season.
Mike Stoops’ first test as FAU’s defensive coordinator will be to slow down Florida’s offense. The Owls open their 2021 schedule against the Gators in Gainesville on Sept. 4.
