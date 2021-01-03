Former Sooners QB Baker Mayfield helps Cleveland Browns end playoff drought

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are playoff bound.
The former Oklahoma quarterback led the franchise to a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to secure its postseason spot. Mayfield picked up a crucial first down late in the fourth to preserve the victory.
THAT'S MY QUARTERBACK‼️Baker Mayfield picks up the game-clinching first down and the #Browns are headed to the playoffs.#OUDNA x @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/OKaCRdmj30— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2021
The Browns (11-5) are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and Mayfield, the 2018 NFL Draft's first overall pick, is a major reason why.
The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner finished the regular season with 3,367 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Browns will face the Steelers in the AFC wild-card round.