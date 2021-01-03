You are the owner of this article.
Former Sooners QB Baker Mayfield helps Cleveland Browns end playoff drought

Ravens Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nick Chubb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland.

 AP Photo / Ron Schwane

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are playoff bound.

The former Oklahoma quarterback led the franchise to a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to secure its postseason spot. Mayfield picked up a crucial first down late in the fourth to preserve the victory.

The Browns (11-5) are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and Mayfield, the 2018 NFL Draft's first overall pick, is a major reason why.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner finished the regular season with 3,367 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. 

The Browns will face the Steelers in the AFC wild-card round.

