Oklahoma
• High point: Oklahoma looked in control early in the second quarter. The Sooners went up 17-6 after quarterback Spencer Rattler connected with fullback Jeremiah Hall on a four-yard pass and catch.
The drive seemed to signal what could be a great offensive night for the Sooners, who to their credit, racked up 414 total yards of offense against the Cyclones.
On that particular scoring series that ended with Rattler finding Hall, OU drew a defensive personal foul to essentially start the possession at the 50.
Rattler then found Austin Stogner for a 31-yard gain to move the ball to the Iowa State 20 and another 14-yard gain to Stogner that put OU at the 4 before Hall’s touchdown reception.
• Low point: Up by four following a Gabe Brkic field goal, OU’s defense seemed to finally find some success late in the third quarter. The Sooners forced two Brock Purdy incompletions — one of which was nearly picked off by Brendan Radley-Hiles. Nik Bonitto then sacked Purdy on third and 10, but a defensive holding on Tre Brown gave the Cyclones a first down.
On the ensuing play, Purdy hit Xavier Hutchinson for a 65-yard score, which put Iowa State ahead 23-20 with 1:18 left in the third quarter.
Iowa State
• High point: OU had a chance late to tie the game on its final offensive possession, but Iowa State’s defense came up with its biggest stop of the night.
The Sooners had the ball on the Iowa State 34 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. On first and 10, Rattler threw a pass into the end zone that was picked off by Isheem Young. Iowa State picked up a first down on its ensuing offensive series to seal the win.
• Low point: Iowa State had OU on the ropes in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 23. OU defensive end Isaiah Thomas forced a fumble as Purdy stood in the pocket on second and 8, and Josh Ellison, a transfer from Blinn College, recovered the loose ball to set the Sooners up at the Iowa State 39.
Four plays later, Rattler hit Hall for his second touchdown reception of the night and put the Sooners back on top 30-23. It was a glaring blemish on an otherwise solid night for the Cyclones, but they responded with a long kickoff return and tied the game less than a minute later.
— Joe Buettner
